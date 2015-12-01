11 Things to Watch on TV in December

Did you know that we have a raggedy patchwork coat to thank for the gift that is Dolly Parton? Ok, so maybe not entirely, but the piece of outerwear did play a huge part in shaping the country music legend that we all know and love today. In this TV movie, Alyvia Alyn Lind stars as 9-year-old Parton growing up in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains in 1955. The story follows Parton’s life with her family in the wake of tragedy, and it depicts how events from her youth ultimately impacted who she became: an icon. (Dec. 10, 9 p.m. ET on NBC)