Have Mercy! 10 Reasons We Can't Get Enough of John Stamos

This week, we said farewell to season one of Fox's Grandfathered. Fronted and executed produced by the ever charismatic John Stamos, the show focuses on seemingly eternal bachelor Jimmy (Stamos) and what happens when he finds out he's not only a father, but a grandfather to baby Edie (played by identical twins Emelia and Leila Golfieri). Cue hilarious awkward tension and a slew of necessary life lessons, aka sitcom formula gold. And while the status of a season two is currently TBD, we'll never get enough of our high school (life) crush Stamos. From his days as rugged, but loving, Uncle Jesse on Full House to his current role as an older, still rugged, but loving Uncle Jesse on Fuller House, we'll always tune into Stamos.

