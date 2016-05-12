Have Mercy! 10 Reasons We Can't Get Enough of John Stamos

This week, we said farewell to season one of Fox's Grandfathered. Fronted and executed produced by the ever charismatic John Stamos, the show focuses on seemingly eternal bachelor Jimmy (Stamos) and what happens when he finds out he's not only a father, but a grandfather to baby Edie (played by identical twins Emelia and Leila Golfieri). Cue hilarious awkward tension and a slew of necessary life lessons, aka sitcom formula gold. And while the status of a season two is currently TBD, we'll never get enough of our high school (life) crush Stamos. From his days as rugged, but loving, Uncle Jesse on Full House to his current role as an older, still rugged, but loving Uncle Jesse on Fuller House, we'll always tune into Stamos.

Need more convincing? Keep scrolling for 10 more solid reasons we will always swoon for Stamos.

He Appreciates A Good Beauty Treatment

Stamos does not shy away from a quality sheet mask treatment (as evidenced above, here, and here). So, he clearly understands the necessity of serious skin care and would never make fun of us during our weekly mask rituals.

He's An Animal Lover

Stamos regularly gushes about his beloved German Shepherd Linka and from his many snaps of the pup, they appear to spend most of their time cuddling. Swoon!

He Loves A Good Throwback

The Fuller House star regularly shares classic #tbt photos from his time with longer locks, proving that he really appreciates a quality throwback photo. And can we just say we appreciate him appreciating it?

He's a Lifelong Friend

The former Full House star stood as one of the most outspoken cast members to advocate for the Fuller House series. We have a feeling spending more time with his former co-stars and friends David Coulier and Bob Saget (above) might have played a role.

He's Great With Kids

We already know Stamos plays well with kids from his time as a dad and uncle on Full House, but he's fully reinforced that view as grandfather to Edie on Grandfathered.

He Can Rock A Suit

To the surprise of no one, Stamos looks absolutely dapper in a suit.

He's Funny

With a mega-watt smile like that, we are happy to report that Stamos has the humor to match. It might swing a little #dadjoke-y (he captioned this snap "I think this is a sign"), but honestly, we'll laugh along with anything this cutie thinks is funny.

He Loves a Mirror Selfie

If you've ever had to drag your boyfriend into your #selfie, you know the struggle. Stamos, on the other hand, will gladly join you on your quest for cute-Insta fame.

He Can (Really) Rock A Suit

Oh whoops! Did we mention this already? Sorry, but when you're Stamos and look this swoon-worthy in a suit, it deserves serious recognition.

That Smile

Last but certainly not least: that John Stamos smile. Need we say more?

