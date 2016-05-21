10 Hilarious SNL Skits To Watch Before Tonight's Finale

Tonight, Fred Armisen hosts the season finale of Saturday Night Live with musical guest Courtney Bartnett. And looking back, this season, the 41st, definitely delivered. Political mockery and serious star power made for yet another epic series of episodes and some very viral clips. So, before we bid adieu to another hilarious season of everyone's Saturday night guilty pleasure, we're taking a look back on some of its most hilarious moments.

Baby Shower

Oscar-winner Brie Larson appears on SNL and plays a mom-to-be at her baby shower. When one of the other mothers inquires as to when Larson is “becoming a true mother,” Larson shares her due date only to be greeted with laughter and informed that you become a true mother when you get “the cut.” All of the mothers, who are sporting the same “soft waterfall in the front with knives in the back” cut then reminisce on when they got the mom haircut.

President Barbie

Now that it's 2016, we know Barbie can look like just about anyone and work whatever job she so prefers—and that includes President. In this spoof on the doll's reputation with young girls, a commercial for "President Barbie" features three progressive-for-their-age girls dismissing the doll as not fun and unrelatable because of course women can do and be whatever they want.

Derek Zoolander and Hansel on Weekend Updatehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5QM7UYi9mA

Fashion icons Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel (Owen Wilson), stop by SNL’s Weekend Update to discuss “the one thing everyone wants to hear male models talk about: politics.” What was supposed to be a review of fashion week trends then turns into a hilarious, occasionally brutal, commentary on the fashion styles of candidates Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump.

Brunch

In a skit straight out of every girl’s dreams, Chris Hemsworth joins a group of girls at their weekend brunch. The only catch? He’s disguised himself as a girl to gossip with the ladies and find out if women still find him, Chris Hemsworth, attractive. As if we could ever consider him anything less than.

A Hillary Christmas

In a political spoof on A Christmas Carol, modern-day Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon) is visited by 2008 Hillary Clinton (Amy Poehler) to discuss the possible outcomes of the 2016 election. The pair of Hillarys is good enough, but the skit is elevated by a visit from none other than Sarah Palin (Tina Fey).

A Thanksgiving Miracle

The world let out a collective sigh of relief when Adele finally released her new album, 25. This skit shows exactly how strong the power of “Hello” really is when it breaks up one family’s tense Thanksgiving dinner. Because if there is one thing that unites us all, it’s Adele’s magical voice.

Hotline Bling Parody

If you thought the original version of Drake’s Hotline Bling music video was funny, you’ll love SNL’s spoof of the video and the dad-at-a-wedding dance moves it features. The highlight? Donald Trump makes a guest appearance as an awkward dancing accountant.

Hillary Clinton Bar Talk

Two Hillary Clintons walk into a bar and...well, that's not exactly how it starts but when SNL's Clinton (played by Kate McKinnon) visits a bar, discouraged by Trump's success, she receives some unexpected advice and guidance from her bartender, Val a.k.a Hillary Clinton herself.

Santa Baby

Certified hottie Ryan Gosling goes full certified insane person in this Christmas-themed skit. Santa fan-boy Gosling and his wife attend a Christmas party where they catch wind that “Santa” will be stopping by before night’s end. Hilarity ensues as the hosts begin to realize just how serious the couple is about Santa.

Delta Flight

Comedy queen Amy Schumer joins Vanessa Bayer as a Delta airlines flight attendant in this skit poking fun at the methods routinely employed by flight attendants to make their safety monologue more entertaining to passengers.