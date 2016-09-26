The 5 TV Shows & Movies InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

"For the first time in a long time, my TV schedule was completely jam packed all summer long. As a result, I fell behind on one of my all time favorite shows: Ray Donovan. The fourth season of the Showtime hit got off to a slow start, but by the end of episode three, I was reminded again why I love this show so much. This season, Ray (played by the recently Emmy-nominated Liev Schreiber) has seen a lot more familial chaos than ever before, and it’s spilled over into his work as a Hollywood fixer. The ever-beautiful Lisa Bonet has an arc this season, and even though she plays a detestable leech named Marisol, I couldn’t help but be excited to see her on screen! The fourth season finale aired on Sunday, September 18, so I’ll be filling all my free hours watching the episodes that remain in my queue, before I have my heart broken by a careless online spoiler.” Catch up on the series on Showtime Anytime. —Courtney Higgs, editorial assistant