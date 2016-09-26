The 5 TV Shows & Movies InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!
This week, two of our long-time favorites are back, and two amazing new shows are premiering. Friday marks the start of Netflix’s Luke Cage, a spinoff of its other successful superhero show, Jessica Jones, which drew a cult following last season. Friday also features the premiere of one of the fall films we’re most looking forward to, American Honey. The movie’s misfit road trip, starring Shia LaBeouf and newcomer Sasha Lane, is sure to take some unexpected turns, but we hear the chemistry between LaBeouf and Lane is undeniable. Sunday, fans of Shameless will finally get to move back in with their favorite dysfunctional family, the Gallaghers, as the seventh season returns with a bang. And Sunday also holds what we’re boldly declaring as one of the best new shows to hit the small screen in years, Westworld. The series premiere of HBO’s new Wild West thriller is so smart, and beautifully filmed, you won’t want to look away for even a second.