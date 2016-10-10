The 5 TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!

This week offers a solid mix of TV shows to please a variety of viewing palates. If you’re looking for a supernatural thriller to take over the Stranger Things spot in your queue, look no further than Falling Water. The latest entry from USA dives deep into the subconsciouses of three people who are all dreaming the same dream.

Legal drama more your speed? Amazon’s new Billy Bob Thornton starring Goliath, about an underdog lawyer taking on a make or break case, is poised to please Law & Order devotees. On the opposite end of the spectrum, this week also marks the debut of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After. Bachelor fans will appreciate the fake-realness of this reality TV spinoff, and those who fondly remember Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey’s Newlyweds may even fall in love with its antics.