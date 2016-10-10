The 5 TV Shows InStyle Editors Are Watching This Week

Amazon Prime Video

Each week, we bring you our editor-curated “watch list,” filled with all the quirky hidden gems, salacious reality stars, comedy geniuses, and award-worthy newcomers that have us binge-watching and setting our DVRs. We hope this weekly list will help broaden your viewing horizons and fill you with escapist joy. Happy watching!

Angela Salazar
Oct 10, 2016 @ 10:30 am

This week offers a solid mix of TV shows to please a variety of viewing palates. If you’re looking for a supernatural thriller to take over the Stranger Things spot in your queue, look no further than Falling Water. The latest entry from USA dives deep into the subconsciouses of three people who are all dreaming the same dream.

Legal drama more your speed? Amazon’s new Billy Bob Thornton starring Goliath, about an underdog lawyer taking on a make or break case,  is poised to please Law & Order devotees. On the opposite end of the spectrum, this week also marks the debut of Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After. Bachelor fans will appreciate the fake-realness of this reality TV spinoff, and those who fondly remember Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey’s Newlyweds may even fall in love with its antics.

Goliath

Goliath

“I’ve always had an obsession with legal dramas (you’re looking at Law & Order: SVU’s No. 1 fan), so as soon as I heard about Goliath, I knew I would be tuning in. The series centers on Billy McBride, played by Billy Bob Thornton, who once was a successful and powerful lawyer but after losing a tough case and turning to alcohol for refuge, he loses his wife and job. In a last ditch effort to redeem himself, he goes head to head with his former partner in a case that could take down the firm he helped create. If you love a classic underdog story, you’ll want to tune in." Goliath premieres on Amazon Oct. 14. —Tessa Trudeau, editorial assistant

American Horror Story: Roanoke and Better Things

American Horror Story: Roanoke and Better Things  

“I'm currently bouncing back and forth between American Horror Story: Roanoke and Better Things. They couldn't be more different but Pamela Adlon's dry humor as a single mom struggling to raise three daughters in Better Things is the perfect antidote to Kathy Bates's portrayal of "the butcher" in American Horror Story (bonus: Lady Gaga's there too). I may or may not need an episode of Better Things to help me fall asleep without nightmares post–American Horror Story.” AHS: Roanoke airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX; Better Things airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. —Christina Shanahan, senior editor

Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live

“I’m usually inordinately excited for SNL, but my enthusiasm increases tenfold when the host is a cover story subject. This week, Emily Blunt will take the legendary studio 8H stage—for the first time ever—to promote her new film, The Girl on the Train. Judging by her comedic chops in The Devil Wears Prada, not to mention her starring role in the tragically underrated rom-com The Five-Year Engagement, I have no doubts that she’ll crush it.” SNL airs Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. —Claire Stern, associate editor

Falling Water

Falling Water

“This week, I’ll be tuning in for the premiere of Falling Water. I’ve been looking for a new show packing a supernatural twist now that I sufficiently recovered from binge-watching Stranger Things—and what better replacement than a series about three strangers who discover that they’ve all been dreaming different parts of the same dream? They’re each looking for something on this shared subconscious journey, and I’m curious to find out exactly what that is.” Falling Water premieres Thursday, Oct. 13, at 10 p.m. ET on USA. —Samantha Simon, assistant editor

Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After

Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After

“Cheesy? Yes. I fully admit that The Bachelor is my guilty pleasure, even though I never expect the show’s couples to make it past the final rose. So when Freeform (an ABC affiliate) announced that Season 20 Bachelor stars Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell would star in a reality series that documents their post-show life together, I couldn’t wait to watch. The show follows the couple as they settle into their Denver home and navigate relationship ups and downs in a very Newlyweds-esque fashion (another one of my all-time favorite reality shows). Naturally, there are some horribly staged moments (like when a woman in a Denver grocery store grills the couple about Ben’s former flame, JoJo, or when Lauren and fellow Season 20 castmates, twins Haley and Emily Ferguson, attempt to install a new toilet in the couple’s bathroom), but, hey, that’s part of its cheesy charm, and you can bet I’ll be watching every ridiculous moment leading up to Ben and Lauren’s sure-to-be-televised wedding.” Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. —Angela Salazar, senior editor

