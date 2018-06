Consider us your guide to the latest TV news for all your favorite series. Read our exclusive interviews with Hollywood's biggest actors and actresses and check out what they're up to on and off the set. Whether you DVR Scandal, Game of Thrones or Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or prefer to queue up Netflix with Orange Is the New Black, we've got the latest on your favorite celebrities. Plus see the best video interviews with the celebs that make TV worth watching.

Consider us your guide to the latest TV news for all your favorite series. Read our exclusive interviews with Hollywood's biggest actors and actresses and check out what they're up to on and off the set. Whether you DVR Scandal, Game of Thrones or Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or prefer to queue up Netflix with Orange Is the New Black, we've got the latest on your favorite celebrities. Plus see the best video interviews with the celebs that make TV worth watching.