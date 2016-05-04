Vanessa Hudgens, Keira Knightley and More Celebs Who Starred on Broadway Last Year

Joan Marcus (2); Margot Schulman; John Haynes; Facebook (2)
InStyle Staff
May 04, 2016 @ 10:30 am

On Tuesday, the 2016 Tony Award nominations were announced, celebrating the best of Broadway over the last year. Hamilton led the pack with 16 noms, but not every nominee was a Broadway veteran through and through: From Lupita Nyong’o to Michelle Williams, Jessica Lange, and Steve Martin, some of Hollywood’s biggest names scored a place on the list.

In honor of the nominations, we’re taking a look back at 14 major celebrities who starred on Broadway last year. From Jake Gyllenhaal to Vanessa Hudgens, you probably didn’t know these accomplished actors took a turn on the theater stage.

1 of 14 Facebook/Roundabout Theatre Company

Keira Knightley in Therese Raquin

The Oscar-nominated star made her Broadway debut in this dark period drama about lust and betrayal in October. In it, she played a woman who was married to her cousin but fell for her cousin’s friend, and together they schemed to get rid of him. Yes, very dark stuff indeed.

Advertisement
2 of 14 Jemal Countess

Jennifer Hudson in The Color Purple

It’s about time Jennifer Hudson brought her powerful voice to Broadway, and alas, she is doing so with the musical based on Alice Walker’s award-winning novel, The Color Purple, which started previews in November. She plays Shug Avery in the revival, a blues singer who helps the main character Celie, played by Cynthia Erivo, through her troubles.

3 of 14 Walter McBride/WireImage

Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

The Orange Is the New Black star and Juilliard alum will also make her debut in this revival as Sofia, the strong woman who symbolizes going against the odds.

Advertisement
4 of 14 Facebook/Eclipsed on Broadway

Lupita Nyong’o in Eclipsed

The 12 Years a Slave and Star Wars actress starred in this off-Broadway production, written by The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira, about women held by a Liberian rebel. In October, it was announced that Eclipsed is moving to Broadway—a truly fantastic accomplishment—and will open in February 2016.

Advertisement
5 of 14 John Haynes

Carey Mulligan in Skylight

The actress starred in the revival of this play about relationships in 2014, and then continued with the production when it went to Broadway in March. Her role as Kyra Hollis earned her critical acclaim, and she received a 2015 Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play (she lost to Helen Mirren).

Advertisement
6 of 14 Joan Marcus

Helen Mirren in The Audience

The legendary British actress reprised her role as Queen Elizabeth II, a role she originated in the West End production, for Broadway in February. Her enactment of the royal earned rave review from critics and she went on to win the 2015 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play.

Advertisement
7 of 14 Facebook/Cabaret the Musical Broadway

Sienna Miller in Cabaret

In March, Miller followed Michelle Williams and Emma Stone in taking on the storied role of singer Sally Bowles in this revival, which featured the original emcee of the Kit Kat Klub, Alan Cumming.

Advertisement
8 of 14 Margot Schulman

Vanessa Hudgens in Gigi

The Disney alum took on the rag-to-riches titular role of Gigi in this revival for her Broadway debut in April. “I feel like the spirit of Gigi has the same spirit as Vanessa,” she told us of the role earlier this year. “A youthfulness and a feeling of being unafraid to be who you are.”

Advertisement
9 of 14 Joan Marcus

Elisabeth Moss in The Heidi Chronicles

In March, the Mad Men alum returned to Broadway to star as the title role in Wendy Wasserstein’s Pulitzer- and Tony-winning play, the story of one woman’s witty struggle to figure out what it means to be a woman, spanning three decades of her life. Of the role, she told us: “There’s so much of me in her that it’s very hard for me to say what is her and what’s me at this point.”

Advertisement
10 of 14 Walter McBride

Jake Gyllenhaal in Constellations

The talented-in-any-venue Gyllenhaal hit the stage in January to play a beekeeper alongside The Affair’s Ruth Wilson in this sophisticated play about love and all its iterations. His performance earned him a Best Actor nomination at the Drama League Awards.

Advertisement
11 of 14 Walter McBride

Ruth Wilson in Constellations

Wilson co-starred along Gyllenhaal in the play. Her portrayal of a Cambridge University academic earned her a nomination for Best Performance in an Actress in a Play at the 2015 Tony Awards.

Advertisement
12 of 14 Facebook/Fish in the Dark on Broadway

Larry David in Fish in the Dark

The hysterical co-creator of Seinfeld and creator of Curb Your Enthusiasm brought his signature laugh-at-the-little-things-in-life approach to comedy to his first Broadway production, which started previews in February. The show, inspired by an incident in David’s life, told the story of a family whose patriarch had fallen ill and all the craziness that happened in the hospital as he was ailing.

Advertisement
13 of 14 Michael Stewart

Bruce Willis in Misery

Willis made his Broadway debut alongside Laurie Metcalf in this thriller of a play, an adaptation of Stephen King’s classic novel about a writer (Willis) who is held captive by a nutty fan (Metcalf).

Advertisement
14 of 14 Jeremy Daniel; Getty Images

Everyone in Chicago: Jennifer Nettles;  Rumer Willis; Nene Leakes

If you want to see a star on Broadway, you’re best bet is to go to Chicago. The musical about six merry murderesses usually has a star playing one of the parts: Jennifer Nettles took on the role of Roxie Hart in February, while Rumer Willis made her Broadway debut portraying the same character in September. Then in November, reality star Nene Leakes announced she would return to the production to reprise her role as Matron “Mama” Morton. Now that’s some razzle dazzle, don’t you think?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!