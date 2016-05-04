Vanessa Hudgens, Keira Knightley and More Celebs Who Starred on Broadway Last Year

On Tuesday, the 2016 Tony Award nominations were announced, celebrating the best of Broadway over the last year. Hamilton led the pack with 16 noms, but not every nominee was a Broadway veteran through and through: From Lupita Nyong’o to Michelle Williams, Jessica Lange, and Steve Martin, some of Hollywood’s biggest names scored a place on the list.

In honor of the nominations, we’re taking a look back at 14 major celebrities who starred on Broadway last year. From Jake Gyllenhaal to Vanessa Hudgens, you probably didn’t know these accomplished actors took a turn on the theater stage.