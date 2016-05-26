Modern-Day Disney Princesses Are the Coolest Thing You'll See Today

Reinterpreting Disney princesses seems to be an artist's rite of passage these days. Victoria Evans, an illustrator and color stylist at Mercury Filmworks, has joined the crew with her modern day renditions of all your favorites.

Here's a lineup of what she's created so far. From left to right, you have Cinderella, Tiana, Snow White, Mulan, Aurora, and Belle.

She has individual drawings, as well:

By the way, if you're wondering why the princesses aren't smiling in Evans' drawings, a lot of people have inquired about that.

Evans' response: "The princesses are angry, scowling, or disinterested because I didn't feel like they needed to be smiling. I wanted them to look badass. I don't think normal people smile all the time ... My resting face isn't a smile, and so I just kind of put that in there for me. So yeah, that's it!"

Disney princesses aren't the only things Evans draws. Her Instagram feed has some impressive HarleyQuinn illustrations, including this one of Poison Ivy, some Marvel Comics drawings, and commissioned drawings, like this awesome illustration of someone's cat.