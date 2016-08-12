Astrologer Susan Miller on Why September Will Be Your Best Month of 2016

Susan Miller is InStyle's resident astrologer and founder of AstrologyZone.com. Her debut column for InStyle appears in the September issue, available on newsstands and for digital download now.

September will bring a candy box of delicious aspects, and among them will be some of the very best of 2016. The month starts off with a new moon solar eclipse in Virgo on the 1st, and after that, two weeks later, a full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 16th. Eclipses are the most important tools that the universe uses to create progress though sudden change. A solar eclipse like the one in Virgo on the 1st will open a door for new experiences and opportunities.

Everyone has Virgo—as well as all the rest of the signs—guarding the cusp of at least one house of the horoscope, so you will feel both eclipses. Depending on how the mathematics aligns with your individual chart, some readers will feel the eclipses more noticeably than others. The September 1st eclipse will bring you more responsibility and control over your world, for Pluto, the powerhouse planet will be super-friendly. Things will work to your advantage, for the following day, Mercury and Jupiter will conjoin, in a rare and brilliant aspect, pointing to a happy, lucrative development.

Virgo is a detailed, analytical sign, so you will be urged to decide what is important in this situation, and what is not—focus on the future potential. The full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces on the 16th will bring a conclusion or culmination to a venture or relationship. Truth always arises like a geyser at eclipse time, and often that truth is surprising in some way, Having truth will help you to plan your future accordingly. Pisces is a very romantic, creative, and giving sign, so you will be urged to be compassionate to someone at eclipse time.

On the 9th, Jupiter will make his monumental move into Libra for the first time in 12 years. Whenever the planets play musical chairs, it means we are in a defining moment, and with the case of Jupiter, you will come to a joyous fork in the road. For the coming 13 months, until October 2017—the time Jupiter remains in Libra—your luck will stem from and new part of your life.

As the month draws near an end, another staggeringly positive aspect will come up. On the 26th we all will experience the luckiest day of the year, an annual event for everyone when Jupiter aligns with the mighty Sun. The Sun will take the joyfulness of Jupiter and multiply it many times over, and although this will be the happiest day for everyone, each of the signs will experience this heavenly aspect in different ways.

Each year these two luminaries will choose to meet in a different sign—this year it’s Libra. Be sure to schedule an important initiation from the 23rd to the 30th while this peach of an aspect will be strongest. Choose to do something that is difficult to accomplish, for you will have the edge over the competition. If your birthday falls within this period, you’ve won the cosmic jackpot—your year will shower you with good fortune.

This month also holds the best new moon of the year, in Libra, on the 30th. Libra is the marriage sign, so after a new moon appears, and in the ten days that follows it in October, you will have a chance to couple up in any way that is comfortable and appropriate for you by, say, planning to be exclusive to your sweetheart, or to take a bigger step, by making a plan to move in together, or to get engaged or married.

You can alternatively use this new moon to create a business relationship. Jupiter is the great good fortune planet, and will closely accompany the new moon on the 30th, and spread goodness over the first two weeks of October. The actions that you take during any new moon (such as at the eclipse on September 1st or the new moon on September 30th) will have the ability to bring you happiness for a full year, until the next new moon in Libra has time come to come by again to refresh the energy this this new moon on the 30th. Next year, that new moon will be due October 19, 2017.

To find out more, consult your sign in the September print issue of InStyle.