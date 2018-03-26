9 TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch This Spring

John P. Johnson/HBO
Tessa Trudeau
Mar 26, 2018 @ 2:00 pm

With the end of winter and beginning of spring finally upon us, midseason television has arrived. Here at InStyle, we live and breathe TV, so when new shows hit the small screen, whether premiering for the first time or returning for a new season, we clear our schedules for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: What to Watch on Netflix When Another Nor'easter Snow Storm Traps You Inside

VIDEO: The Richest TV Characters

If you're not sure what to watch in the coming weeks, we've got you covered with the below list. The lineup, which includes two series' returns after an extended hiatus, is comprised of book adaptations, comedies, and family dramas, as well as a live musical, psychological thriller, and a docu-series you'll want to eat right up (pun intended). Read on to find out everything you'll want to tune into this season.

1 of 9 Guy D'Alema/FX

ATLANTA

We've waited a looong time for season two of the Emmy Award-winning series, and if you missed its March 1 premiere on FX, it's not too late to catch up! Titled Robbin' Season, we can't wait to see what kind of shenanigans Earn and Paper Boi (Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry, respectively) get into.

Advertisement
2 of 9 John P. Johnson/HBO

BARRY

Funny guy Bill Hader makes his return to television in this dark comedy about a lonely, low-rent hitman who travels to L.A. on a job, only to wind up becoming part of the Hollywood theater community. Hoping to make a career shift into acting, he has to figure out a way to leave his criminal background behind. The 8-episode series debuts Sunday, March 25 on HBO.

3 of 9 Oliver Upton/FX

TRUST

The Getty family has been a hot topic over the past year, first with the 2017 Oscar-nominated film, All the Money in the World, and now with the upcoming premiere of 10-episode TV series, Trust, starring Hilary Swank and Donald Sutherland. Premiering March 25 on FX, we'll take a look into the lives of the uber-rich oil empire family, including the infamous 1973 kidnapping scandal.

Advertisement
4 of 9 James Dimmock/NBC

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT

John Legend stars as Jesus Christ himself in this reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Weber's Tony Award-nominated play. Sara Bareilles stars as Mary Magdalene, Alice Cooper as King Herod, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, and Jason Tam as Peter. The three-hour live musical will air Easter Sunday (April 1) on NBC.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Photo via Starz

HOWARDS END

Who doesn't love a good period drama? Based on E.M. Forster's 1910 novel of the same name, this four-part series follows two sisters, Margaret and Helen Schlegel (Hayley Atwell and Philippa Coulthard, respectively) as they deal with the difficulties brought on by love, life, and family dynamics. Tune into Starz April 8 for the premiere.

Advertisement
6 of 9 K C Bailey/Netflix

CHEF'S TABLE: PASTRY

If you're a fan of dessert and/or the critically-acclaimed docuseries, Chef's Tablethen you'll want to tune in to its latest edition that revolves solely around pastries. Like previous seasons, we'll follow a group of chefs at the top of their game: Will Goldfarb, Christina Tosi (of Milk Bar fame), Corrado Assenza, and Jordi Roca. Check out the trailer here—we're drooling already. The sweet new series will drop in entirety on April 13.

Advertisement
7 of 9 John P. Johnson/HBO

WESTWORLD

It's been one year, three months, and 19 days (yes, we counted) since the season one finale of Westworld, and with just 30 days until season two, we can hardly contain our excitement. What's even more exciting is co-creator Jonathan Nolan's recent revelation that each season has a title that's only used by the writers and producers. The first was called "The Maze," and the second season is "The Door." Color us intrigued. We can't wait to find out where this door will lead in these next 10 episodes. Tune in for the premiere April 22 on HBO.

Advertisement
8 of 9 photo via starz

SWEETBITTER

Based on Stephanie Danler's debut novel of the same name, Sweetbitter follows Tess (Ella Purnell) as she tries to make her way through life working in N.Y.C.'s cutthroat restaurant industry. With no experience under her belt, she somehow lands a job at an esteemed restaurant, where she has to start from the very bottom and learn the ins and outs of fine dining, as well as the crazy lifestyle it comes with. The series will premiere May 6 on Starz.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Justin Downing/SHOWTIME

PATRICK MELROSE

This five-part series is another book adaptation, based on The Patrick Melrose Novels by Edward St Aubyn. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the titular character, a troubled man with a traumatizing past on the road to redemption. Catch the premiere May 12 on Showtime.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!