9 TV Shows We Can’t Wait To Watch This Spring

With the end of winter and beginning of spring finally upon us, midseason television has arrived. Here at InStyle, we live and breathe TV, so when new shows hit the small screen, whether premiering for the first time or returning for a new season, we clear our schedules for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: What to Watch on Netflix When Another Nor'easter Snow Storm Traps You Inside

VIDEO: The Richest TV Characters

If you're not sure what to watch in the coming weeks, we've got you covered with the below list. The lineup, which includes two series' returns after an extended hiatus, is comprised of book adaptations, comedies, and family dramas, as well as a live musical, psychological thriller, and a docu-series you'll want to eat right up (pun intended). Read on to find out everything you'll want to tune into this season.