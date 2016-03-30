Have You Entered Our Pin Your Spring Colors Sweepstakes Yet?

The colors of spring are on our mind, and we have been absolutely loving the submissions we've received so far from our Pin Your Spring Colors Pinterest sweepstakes.

We asked you to take our seven must-try color pairings as a starting point to create your own palette on Pinterest, and the results have been truly inspiring. If you haven’t entered yet, fear not: There’s still time to head over to Pinterest to create your own board and submit it for a chance to be featured on InStyle.com.

But that's not the only reason to enter—our five Pin Your Spring Colors sweepstakes winners will also take home a fabulous and colorful prize pack from our April issue, including an LK Bennett leather cross body bag, a Timberland watch, the below pair of New Balance sneakers (winners will be able to choose from an array of possible sizes), and more.

Put some extra pep in your step with an energizing combination of cobalt and peach. (Winners will be able to choose from an array of possible sizes.) Courtesy

Check out a few of our favorite color-splashed submissions below, then head over to our Pinterest board and re-pin one of ours to get started. Then, make your new My Spring Colors board your own by pinning all of the colorful images you like.

In the board description, tell us the colors you chose ("My spring color obsession is coral and cream!") and why your choices inspire you ("I love the traditional pastel hue paired with a more neutral color"). Don't forget to include #sweepsentry in the board description if you'd like to enter the sweepstakes.

If you're starting to feel inspired, pin fashion, food, nature, home décor–wherever gorgeous color catches your eye–to your own My Spring Colors board, and then share it with us on our sweepstakes form before April 14. And if you want to know what the rest of those prizes are (trust us, you do), check out the April issue prize pack list.

Now get pinning!