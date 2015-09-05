Who Will Win Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo? Vote Now in Our Social Media Awards!

Instagram
InStyle Staff
Sep 05, 2015 @ 10:00 am

Ah, celebrities. Whether they're on the red carpet in figure-hugging gowns or enjoying some time off in little else than a bikini, they always look good. And it's no wonder—these gals spend quite a lot of time working out. And lucky for us, they're never afraid to share their fitness escapades on Instagram, which is why we've rounded up the best of the best for our Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo Social Media Awards category. Whether it's Khloé Kardashian documenting one of her killer workouts (and insane curves) or Jessica Alba working up a sweat with her favorite hot yoga instructor, these ladies provide us with endless inspiration to get our booties to the gym. 

The polls are open! Keep scrolling to see all the nominees for the Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo award, then head over to InStyle's SMA hub to vote for Ultimate Celebrity Fitspo now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.) 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Jessica Alba

When The Honest Company was hit with a controversy regarding the strength of its sunscreen, founder Jessica Alba took to Instagram—and her 5.7 million+ followers—to address it head on, and from the heart. That’s what we love about Alba’s Instagram: It’s as honest as her product line, with pictures of her kids, shots of her shaping up, and an overall air of just how life should be lived. On Twitter, 8.5 million+ followers get to see her take on the corporate world as she speaks at conferences and grows her business into a global empire. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @jessicaalba
Instagram: @jessicalba

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Kate Hudson

The actress and Fabletics cofounder takes to Instagram to dance, strut, stretch, and smile for her 1.9 million+ followers. We especially love when she manages to squeak smiles (and exercise) out of things that most of us find annoying: she once posted a hysterical series of videos showing her sprinting through an airport to catch a flight. 

Follow her: 
Instagram: @katehudson

3 of 5 Courtesy

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe K. has been getting into killer shape lately, and she isn’t afraid to show it off to her 29.1 million+ Instagram and 15.6 million+ Twitter followers. We’re not sure if her frequent updates are inspiring her to keep up her regime, but it sure is inspiring us to keep up ours. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @khloekardashian
Instagram: @khloekardashian

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Lea Michele

The Glee and Scream Queens star is no stranger to pilates, and her Instagram shows her smiling through the sweats—followed almost immediately by shots of some of the most delectable (and healthy) looking snacks we’ve ever seen. If her 2.2 million+ Instagram and 4.65+ million Twitter followers are looking for even more inspiration, she's also posted her workout playlist. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @msleamichele
Instagram: @msleamichele

Advertisement
5 of 5

Lena Dunham

The Girls star got it just right when she took to Instagram (and her 1.9 million+ followers) to talk about why she works out, and how it can help those who are already happy with the way they look. As she put it: “It has helped with my anxiety in ways I never dreamed possible. To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it's mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen. I'm glad I did. It ain't about the ass, it's about the brain.”  

Follow her: 
Twitter: @lenadunham
Instagram: @lenadunham

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!