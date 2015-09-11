These 4-Year-Old Twins Are Taking Over the Modeling World

For those in search of a brand new source of sartorial inspiration, look no further.

Meet Morgan and Megan Boyd. These adorable 4-year-old twins from Philadelphia have become the latest Instagram sensation after their mother's pictures of them quickly went viral. So far, her account has racked up over 50,000 followers.

And with those stunning blue eyes and fearless looks, it's not hard to see why. (Making things even more interesting, one of the twins, Morgan, has a rare condition where her eyes are two different colors — gorgeous!)

According to their mom, both Morgan and Megan are "aspiring models" who definitely could show us a thing or two when it comes to picture-perfect posing. Not only that, but the girls are also involved in deciding which outfits they wear in their photographs.

You know what that means, don't you? Not only are they positively precious, but they also have a serious eye for beauty and style. Modeling industry, take note!

Smh they 📷 they are to much 😂😂😂 #trueblue A photo posted by Stephanie Boyd (@stephboyd24) on Sep 7, 2015 at 10:30am PDT

Megan with her #Mommykeepmefly t-shirt from @flybabygirlzboysinc please go follow u will love the look 😘😘😘 A photo posted by Stephanie Boyd (@stephboyd24) on Sep 9, 2015 at 5:10pm PDT

They be working it 💋💋💄 A photo posted by Stephanie Boyd (@stephboyd24) on Sep 5, 2015 at 8:03pm PDT

#trueblue twin life 😍😍😍💯 A photo posted by Stephanie Boyd (@stephboyd24) on Sep 5, 2015 at 9:51am PDT

#trueblue 😘😘😘💯 A photo posted by Stephanie Boyd (@stephboyd24) on Sep 7, 2015 at 10:26am PDT

Top model status 💙💙 A photo posted by Stephanie Boyd (@stephboyd24) on Aug 22, 2015 at 11:41am PDT