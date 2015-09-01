Who Will Win the Title of Trendiest Teen Queen? Vote Now in Our Social Media Awards!

You don't have to be above 20 to own the social media scene, and the nominees for InStyle's Trendiest Teen Queen Social Media Award are proving that with every Instagram they post and every tweet they write. These nominees may be young, but they're already taking over our feeds—and have slowly but surely become some of our favorite celebs to follow.

Take Chloe Grace Moretz, for example. Whether she's seeing one of her favorite artists perform or just cuddling with one of her pets, her frequent 'grams never fail to make us double-tap. Likewise, 19-year-old Kendall Jenner's 35 million Instagram followers are proof that her behind-the-scenes modeling shots and off-duty family pics are totally worth a look. But they're not the only teens killing it on social media. Keep scrolling to see all the nominees for Trendiest Teen Queen, and visit InStyle’s SMAs hub and cast your vote for the Trendiest Teen Queen now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.)