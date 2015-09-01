Who Will Win the Title of Trendiest Teen Queen? Vote Now in Our Social Media Awards!

You don't have to be above 20 to own the social media scene, and the nominees for InStyle's Trendiest Teen Queen Social Media Award are proving that with every Instagram they post and every tweet they write. These nominees may be young, but they're already taking over our feeds—and have slowly but surely become some of our favorite celebs to follow. 

Take Chloe Grace Moretz, for example. Whether she's seeing one of her favorite artists perform or just cuddling with one of her pets, her frequent 'grams never fail to make us double-tap. Likewise, 19-year-old Kendall Jenner's 35 million Instagram followers are proof that her behind-the-scenes modeling shots and off-duty family pics are totally worth a look. But they're not the only teens killing it on social media. Keep scrolling to see all the nominees for Trendiest Teen Queen, and visit InStyle’s SMAs hub and cast your vote for the Trendiest Teen Queen now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your picks.) 

Chloe Grace Moretz

The kick-ass Kick-Ass star recently took to Twitter to give her 1.75 million followers a multi-tweet message on how easy it is to simply smile when fans have the “guts” to come up to a celeb and ask for a pic. If her Instagram feed is any indication, Ms. Moretz has no problems smiling. There are dog cuddles, bike rides, and tons and tons of pics and vids from her fav musicians’ shows. Pro tip: Next time you’re at a Britney concert, look at the girl holding a phone up next to you; it could just be the 18-year-old. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @chloegmoretz
Instagram: @chloegmoretz

Kendall Jenner

This 19-year-old has had cameras pointed at her for years, and it shows in her social media streams: The model and reality TV star’s 35 million Instagram followers (yeah, you read that right) get a peek at the kind of pics that can only come from somebody who is impossibly comfortable in front of the camera: Fantastically staged beauty shots, candid selfies, and a glimpse at what it’s like hanging out with the Jenner/Kardashian clan. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @kendalljenner
Instagram: @kendalljenner

Kiernan Shipka

Warning: If you aren’t hungry now, Kiernan’s Instagram feed will get you there. The Mad Men star regularly posts savory shots of macarons, tacos, doughnuts, and a million other things that make her 165,000+ followers go “mmmm.” Plus, this 15-year-old has impeccable taste when it comes to accessories, of which her feed has plenty.

Follow her: 
Twitter: @kiernanshipka
Instagram: @kiernanshipka

Kylie Jenner

Sure, there are fab fashion and beauty shots, but what we really love about the 18-year-old’s Twitter is when she takes a moment to get real, and hit her 10.8 million followers with some motivational mojo. Case in point: “I am very excited about tomorrow for no damn reason. Just that I'm alive & I have a wonderful life to be lived.” Truth. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @kyliejenner
Instagram: @kyliejenner

Zendaya

It’s not just the style sketches, pitch-perfect selfies, and occasional smile-inducing goof-off videos; it’s that the actress/model/singer/dancer/all-around-amazeballs-girl also posts about things that matter: Inspirational quotes, long-form talk-backs to critics (message: we’re all beautiful in different ways), and on-the-ground shots from the 18-year-old’s recent mission to South Africa to help the UN’s initiative to fight AIDS. 

Follow her:
Twitter: @zendaya
Instagram: @zendaya

