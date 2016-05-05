5 Spring Color Pinterest Boards We Love

We'd like to extend a special thank you to everyone who entered our Pin Your Spring Colors Sweepstakes and shared their spring color palette on color-soaked boards on Pinterest.

We offered our readers (and pinners) who entered the sweepstakes the chance to win a fabulous prize pack of colorful items featured in our April issue, including an LK Bennett leather cross body bag, a pair of New Balance sneakers, a Timberland watch, and more.

The sweepstakes entry period is now over, and the winners chosen at random have been notified, but we couldn’t resist highlighting a few additional boards that really caught our eye for their creative use of color. Check them out below, and be sure to follow InStyle on Pinterest!