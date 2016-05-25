Forget Selfies — Skin-Care "Shelfies" Are Your Latest Obsession

You've heard of selfies, but have you heard of... #shelfies? They're totally a thing, and they're all over your Instagram feed. It makes sense, since people are eager to show off their shelves of stuff. And with the boom of skin-care and beauty products on IG, in particular, it's no surprise the shelfies featuring grooming goods are all the rage.

There's an art to the shelfie, for sure, and like some pictures on Instagram, shelfies tend to look a little bit "set up." For example, many feature painstakingly curated items against a gorgeous, clean backdrop, often with an accent item or two for good measure. They also usually show a variety of products, and the products themselves are pretty to look at. Again, if that's your actual shelfie on any given Tuesday, we give you mad props. You've got organization down to a science.

Take this image from @beautyandsparkl, for example. Her double shelf set up comes with tons of variety, ranging from perfume to micellar water to a jar with cotton swabs to a random piece of greenery. Clearly thought out — and genius.

About to make room for new products, so I thought I'd show you what's currently on my top shelf! Click on the pic for the tags✌🏻#itgtopshelfie #beautyblogger A photo posted by Nicole Romero (@beautyandsparkl) on May 3, 2016 at 8:16pm PDT

This low-maintenance shelfie posted by @liztisch features lots of green and white. You can tell she's a brand loyalist.

I'm super low maintenance 👽 {follow me on 👻 for the bts realness @liztisch} #itgtopshelfie A photo posted by Liz Longeri (@liztisch) on May 22, 2016 at 7:38am PDT

Digging the rose and the candle in this one. Don't these extras somehow make the products that much more appealing?

Rosé Beauté #itgtopshelfie #rosé #glossier #glossierpink #bobbibrown #yeswayrosé A photo posted by Mrs Kelly Compton (@mrskellycompton) on May 18, 2016 at 11:18am PDT

And don't forget the "bird's eye" #shelfie, where products are laid out and photographed from above.