Who Will Win Sexiest Man of Style? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

While we love a good #ootd or a behind-the-scenes NYFW 'gram, one of our favorite things to see on our social media feeds is sexy men. Whether they're shirtless (à la nominees Chris Pratt and Nick Jonas), showing off their fashion prowess in dapper suits (like David Beckham and John Legend), or just cuddling with puppies (we're looking at you, Scott Eastwood), these men always have us hitting the heart button, and that's why they're nominated for our Sexiest Man of Style Social Media Award.

The polls are open! Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for Sexiest Man of Style, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for Sexiest Man of Style now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)