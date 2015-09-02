Who Will Win Sexiest Man of Style? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

InStyle Staff
Sep 02, 2015

While we love a good #ootd or a behind-the-scenes NYFW 'gram, one of our favorite things to see on our social media feeds is sexy men. Whether they're shirtless (à la nominees Chris Pratt and Nick Jonas), showing off their fashion prowess in dapper suits (like David Beckham and John Legend), or just cuddling with puppies (we're looking at you, Scott Eastwood), these men always have us hitting the heart button, and that's why they're nominated for our Sexiest Man of Style Social Media Award

The polls are open! Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for Sexiest Man of Style, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for Sexiest Man of Style now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)

Chris Pratt

It’s Chris Pratt’s (Jurassic) world, and we’re just living in it. The actor lets his 2 million-plus Twitter and Instagram followers spy behind-the-scenes shots, photos of his travels (the man seems to have a thing for getting up close with farm animals), and the occasional cameo by wife Anna Faris, the great funnywoman behind this funnyman. And while Pratt was getting into shape for his big-time blockbuster roles, these feeds were where fans first saw that there was a seriously ripped superstar hiding inside that huggable teddy bear facade. 

Twitter: @prattprattpratt
Instagram: @prattprattpratt

 

David Beckham

The soccer star just got the ‘gram this summer, and quickly set the record for the world’s fastest growing Instagram account. His 10 million followers get to see wife Victoria help him blow out birthday candles, throwback shots of his early career, smiling selfies as he trots the globe, and aww-inducing pics with one of the most beautiful families on the planet. 

Instagram: @davidbeckham

John Legend

No nosebleed section here: For his 2.2 million followers, Legend’s Instagram is all about up-close shots of the superstar on stage (along with some of the most perfectly produced travel pics we’ve ever seen). For his 7.2 million followers on Twitter, things get a bit more political, with the soulful singer taking on the topics that matter most to him, such as civil rights and women’s rights.

Twitter: @johnlegend
Instagram: @johnlegend

Nick Jonas

When it comes to Instagram, it’s the Nick Jonas Show, with the singer using his feed to post videos where he talks directly to his 4.2 million followers, or simply goofs off (more lip-sync videos, please!). On Twitter, 9.7 million+ fans stay on top of his tours, projects, and appearances.

Twitter: @nickjonas
Instagram: @nickjonas

Scott Eastwood

One of the best things about Instagram: It lets us effectively join the entourage of our favorite up-and-comers as they shoot into the stratosphere. With The Longest Ride star, 675,000+ Instagram followers get to tag along as he surfs, scubas, and generally enjoys the rocket ship to the top. All stars should be having this much fun. 

Twitter: @scotteastwood
Instagram: @scotteastwood

