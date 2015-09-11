Who Will Take Home the Title of Runway Rockstar? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

If there ever was a year for the socially savvy model, this is it. A new class of beauties is taking over the runways (and our Instagram feeds!), and with New York Fashion Week underway the nominees for Runway Rockstar in this year's Social Media Awards are more visible than ever.

Now is the perfect time to choose your top model from our narrowed-down list, which features catwalk queens galore. From Kendall Jenner (who currently holds the title for the most-liked photo on Instagram with a cool 3 million double-taps) to her BFF Gigi Hadid, the fearless Jourdan Dunn, Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge, and the gorgeous Joan Smalls, these in-demand ladies have the modeling world on lockdown.

