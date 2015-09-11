Who Will Take Home the Title of Runway Rockstar? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

Instagram
InStyle Staff
Sep 11, 2015

If there ever was a year for the socially savvy model, this is it. A new class of beauties is taking over the runways (and our Instagram feeds!), and with New York Fashion Week underway the nominees for Runway Rockstar in this year's Social Media Awards are more visible than ever.

Now is the perfect time to choose your top model from our narrowed-down list, which features catwalk queens galore. From Kendall Jenner (who currently holds the title for the most-liked photo on Instagram with a cool 3 million double-taps) to her BFF Gigi Hadid, the fearless Jourdan Dunn, Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge, and the gorgeous Joan Smalls, these in-demand ladies have the modeling world on lockdown.

Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for Runway Rockstar, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for your favorite Runway Rockstar now! (And be sure to use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)

1 of 5 Courtesy

Gigi Hadid

Hadid is setting the standard for the new wave of social media models, with 5.3 million+ Instagram followers getting a front-row seat to her selfies, shoots, and pics of her hanging with friends and trotting the globe. The face of Maybelline’s ability to connect with a hardcore fan base has turned her into one of the hottest models around. Even her cat has its own Instagram account with more than 15,000 followers—despite it having just three posts. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @GiGiHadid
Instagram: @gigihadid

2 of 5 Courtesy

Joan Smalls

This is what we always imagined being a model would be like: beautiful people in beautiful clothes in beautiful locations. Smalls’s 1 million+ Instagram followers (plus another 220,000+ on Twitter) tune in to see her jet-setting life, along with a real sense of humor and occasional nod to her favorite political causes.

Follow her: 
Twitter: @joansmalls
Instagram: @joansmalls

3 of 5 Courtesy

Jourdan Dunn

It takes a gutsy babe to invite fans to host a free-for-all, ask-her-anything sesh on Twitter. But if you search for #AskJourdan, you’ll see this girl has no fear, as her 227,000+ followers toss her questions about her travel, her tats, and everything in between. On Instagram, another 1.3 million+ get fab photos of her rocking the runway, rocking the gym, and sometimes even rocking some skin. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @missjourdandunn
Instagram: @officialjdunn

4 of 5 Courtesy

Kendall Jenner

It’s one thing for a reality TV star to decide that they want to go into modeling. It’s another to see them actually succeed in the uber-competitive field. As is obvious to her 34.5 million+ Instagram and 12 million+ Twitter followers, Jenner is absolutely killing it. This It girl positively sweats poise and knows exactly how to talk to her fans: she posts personal handwritten notes, coupled with captions that speak directly to them. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @kendalljenner
Instagram: @kendalljenner

5 of 5 Courtesy

Lily Aldridge

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s 2.5 million-follower Instagram is full of fun GIFs and silly vids as she hits Roman streets, Italian beaches, and takes in her favorite bands. And her workout shots are sure-fire inspiration as you sweat toward your own goals. On Twitter, another 585,000+ fans can stay on top of the latest happenings, as she retweets her media appearances, along with quotes from folks such as the Dalai Llama.

Follow her: 
Twitter: @LilyAldridge
Instagram: @LilyAldridge

