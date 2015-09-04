Who Will Win Red Carpet Stylist? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

Before a celebrity hits the red carpet for an awards show or a movie premiere, chances are their socially-savvy stylist has already taken you behind the scenes. The best in the business not only dress A-list stars, but they also document the entire process from rehersals to red carpet. From Cristina Ehrlich to Kate Young, these stylists go above and beyond to give their followers an exlusive inside look at their stacked client lists and projects, which is why they were nominated for best Red Carpet Stylist

Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for Red Carpet Stylist, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for Red Carpet Stylist now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)

Cristina Ehrlich

This celeb stylist’s 16,200+ Instagram followers get an amazingly curated selection of style shots, along with up-close red-carpet views of pals and clients such as Greta Gerwig, Anna Kendrick, and Allison Williams. 

Follow her: 
Instagram: @cristinaehrlich

Elizabeth Stewart

Stewart has styled Cate, Salma, and J. Lo, and her Instagram gives her 16,700+ followers a peek at who’s wearing who. Our favorite moments: When friends and clients like Rebel Wilson show off her work moments before hitting the red carpet. 

Follow her: 
Instagram: @elizabethstewart1

Kate Young

If you are one of Young’s 32,400+ Instagram followers, you know that Emilia Clarke wore Balenciaga to the Terminator premiere, and that Selena Gomez was rocking Katie Ermilio while promoting her new movie. And her Instagram was one of the first places fans could see the new sunglass collection Young just launched with Tura (which we’re kinda loving). 

Follow her: 
Instagram: @kystyle

Rob Zangardi

Zangardi has taken Rihanna, J. Lo, Pharrell, and Charlize Theron’s looks to the next level—and is sure to show it off to his 51,200+ Instagram and 25,300+ Twitter followers. As one of the last hands to touch the talent before they walk in front of the flashbulbs, Zangardi is able to fill his feed with some pretty amazing up-close shots of his celeb clients, along with the occasional just-for-fun goof-off pic. 

Follow him: 
Twitter: @robzangardi
Instagram: @robzangardi

Law Roach

Roach may have mastered the art of the shoe selfie in a way we never thought possible. Sure he’s got shots of his celeb clients, but for his 82,400+ followers, the real draw of his utterly unique Instagram feed is the frequent shots of his feet (or #shoegame #footwork, as he calls it). We’re not sure any man has pulled off Louboutins quite like him. 

Follow him: 
Twitter: @LUXURYLAW
Instagram: @luxurylaw

