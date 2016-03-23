It’s National Puppy Day! 7 Instagram Accounts You Need to Follow Now

National Puppy Day is a big holiday here at InStyle: It's an event we look forward to celebrating annually (last year, we got to hang out with dog-celebrities Toast and Muppet). What's not to love about a day honoring man's best friend and the joy these fluffy, cuddly creatures bring to our lives?

With social media's huge influence, it's no surprise that our daily fix of puppy cuteness typically comes through our phone and computer screens. So we've compiled a list of seven must-follow Instagram accounts that'll provide you with a hefty dose of puppies whenever necessary. You're going to want to add these cuties to your Insta feed, stat.