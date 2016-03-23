It’s National Puppy Day! 7 Instagram Accounts You Need to Follow Now

Tessa Trudeau
Mar 23, 2016 @ 8:15 am

National Puppy Day is a big holiday here at InStyle: It's an event we look forward to celebrating annually (last year, we got to hang out with dog-celebrities Toast and Muppet). What's not to love about a day honoring man's best friend and the joy these fluffy, cuddly creatures bring to our lives?

With social media's huge influence, it's no surprise that our daily fix of puppy cuteness typically comes through our phone and computer screens. So we've compiled a list of seven must-follow Instagram accounts that'll provide you with a hefty dose of puppies whenever necessary. You're going to want to add these cuties to your Insta feed, stat.

1 of 7 gisele/instagram

WHERE TOM & GISELE GOT THEIR NEW PUPPY: @WAGSANDWALKS

Los Angeles–based dog rescue Wags and Walks has received a lot of press lately, as Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen just adopted a new puppy, Fluffy, (seen above) through the organization. Before that, the rescue's adorable adoptables have been seen around town with UberPUPPIES and have even played in the Puppy Bowl. Follow this account for daily snaps of puppies and dogs of every age in need of loving homes. Who knows, maybe you'll even be inspired to follow in the star couple's footsteps and adopt one of your own!

2 of 7 thedogist/instagram

THE HOLY GRAIL OF DOG INSTAGRAMS: @THEDOGIST

If you’re not already following The Dogist, you need to get on it ASAP. Photographer Elias Weiss Friedman shoots professional photos of puppies and dogs he comes across in his day-to-day life in New York City and around the world. Featuring dogs of every age, shape, size, and breed, the photog takes close-ups, action shots, and even group pics, complete with blurbs about each pooch. Weiss Friedman has also found a way to give back to his four-legged subjects with the Give a Dog a Bone program that helps shelter dogs and the organizations that rescue them. He's even published a book, The Dogist: Photographic Encounters with 1,000 Dogs, a perfectly curated version of his Instagram account.

3 of 7 roofusandkilo/instagram

A MISMATCHED BROOD: @ROOFUSANDKILO

This bunch is made up of six resident rescue dogs, as well as the usual addition of a foster puppy or two (or three) who are looking for forever homes. Taking each new puppy under their wings—or should we say paws—Roofus, Kilo, Moo, Lucky, Bella, and Penny prepare the fosters for life in their future homes. This pack of pooches takes #squadgoals to another level, and with 322K Instagram followers, these four-legged friends are bone-a-fied social media stars. It comes as no surprise why this group of misfits has become so beloved. Follow along for a daily montage of puppy antics, dog pajamas, group pic bloopers, and the best videos you can find.

4 of 7 bearcoat_tonkey/instagram

THE FLUFFIEST PUPPY OF ALL: @BEARCOAT_TONKEY

Tonkey, who is a bearcoat Shar Pei, might just be the cutest puppy we’ve ever seen. In fact, when we first came across her Instagram, we weren’t sure if she was real (seriously though, she looks like a teddy bear). To say we are obsessed would be a major understatement—this cutie might have the best case of puppy dog eyes we’ve ever seen. Follow Tonkey not only to see her fluffy, wrinkly self every day, but to join in on her adventures with her big sis, Maxi. From nap time to bath time and everything in between, your Instagram feed won't be complete until she becomes a daily fixture.

5 of 7 kellyoxford/instagram

CELEBRITY TO FOLLOW JUST FOR THEIR PUPPY: @KELLYOXFORD

Author Kelly Oxford is hilarious on social media on her own, but with the addition of her newest puppy, Lou, her Instagram account has become a must-follow—no questions asked. The tiny pup has fit in perfectly with Oxford's kids as well as her four-legged family, which includes Archie, a sheepdog-poodle mix, and two rescued Persian cats, Gertie and Gus. Archie and Lou are truly a dynamic doggy duo, with the latter being just a fraction of the size of his big brother (he peers up at Archie in the snap above). It’s obvious they were best friends from the start.

6 of 7 pigeon_the_berner/instagram

THE UP AND COMER: @PIGEON_THE_BERNER

We scoured the depths of Instagram to find a puppy worthy enough to join the ranks of fan favorites Toast and Jiffpom, and when we came across a 6-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog named Pigeon, it was love at first sight. This girl is seriously cute and counts cardboard and snow as two of her favorite things. With over 7,000 followers, her fan base is growing along with her.

7 of 7 norbertthedog/instagram

A PUPPY WHO ISN’T A PUPPY BUT LOOKS LIKE ONE: @NORBERTTHEDOG

Okay, okay, we know that Norbert isn’t technically a puppy anymore, but he is small and cute and could pass for a youngster any day. We are obsessed with this little guy, from his tongue-out high-fives to his epic throwback pics of puppyhood. Weighing in at just three pounds, “Norbie,” as he’s sometimes called, loves to play dress up and pose for pictures. And having already published not one but three children’s books, this little ball of fluff is quite accomplished. Be on the lookout for his next endeavor, a Norbert plush doll!

