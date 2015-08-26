13 Dogs You Need to Follow on Social Media for National Dog Day

toastmeetsworld/Instagram
Samantha Simon
Aug 26, 2015 @ 10:45 am

When scrolling through our Instagram feeds, there’s nothing that we love more than seeing a cute canine candid. And lucky for us, there are more social media accounts dedicated to precious pups now than ever before. Whether you’re drawn in by adorable photos that tug at your heartstrings or witty captions that you love to imagine were typed by some semi-clunky puppy paws, there are tons of dogs with full-on public personas that are seriously worth getting to know.

If your Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat feeds aren't already flooded with snaps of the cutest dogs on social media, then we suggest following these 13 accounts ASAP. Because let’s face it, nothing breaks up street style and brunch photos quite like a happy little tail-wagger.

1 of 13 toastmeetsworld/Instagram

Toast

Whether she’s poolside in the Hamptons,swalking” the streets of New York City, or sleeping in for a “Sunday Morning Toast” snap, this Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy-mill rescue lives the glam life—and she’s no stranger to the spotlight. Not only is her dad Josh Ostrovsky—aka @thefatjewish—an Instagram sensation, but Toast has starred her own sunglasses campaign for Karen Walker.

Instagram: @toastmeetsworld
Snapchat: @toastmeetssnap

Advertisement
2 of 13 muppetsrevenge/Instagram

Muppet

Muppet is Toast’s sister, also a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy-mill rescue. She shares her adventures living in Toast’s shadow with witty captions and often compares herself to other siblings of famous celebrities, calling herself “the Jan Brady of dogs.” Look out for her winning snaps of Toast looking less than perfect, as well as pics of the duo dressed up in matching costumes.

Instagram: @muppetsrevenge

3 of 13 marniethedog/Instagram

Marnie

Marnie is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu who was adopted from a shelter as a senior pup—and now she’s making up for lost time. She lets her 1.7 million followers into her world of wearing silly costumes and being carried around New York City, and her vocabulary that includes “otay,” “snax,” and “tank u,” makes her even more lovable. Seriously, try not to smile when you look at that face.

Instagram & Snapchat: @marniethedog

Advertisement
4 of 13 jiffpom/Instagram

Jiff

This Pomeranian loves a good outfit. Jiff is always so put-together that, at times, he doesn’t even look real. After becoming famous for starring in Katy Perry’s video for “Dark Horse,” the pom was inducted into the Guinness World Records for being the fastest dog to run 5 meters on front paws—AND the fastest dog to run 10 meters on hind legs. He spends his time sitting up human-style and skateboarding (yes, really). And there’s a good chance that he’s in a star-studded room while he’s doing it.

Instagram, Snapchat, & Twitter: @jiffpom

Advertisement
5 of 13 itsdougthepug/Instagram

Doug

Hailing from Nashville, Tenn., Doug’s selfie game is seriously strong. He documents everything from trips to Taco Bell to time spent chilling at music festivals, prompting us to wonder just how he’s so good at using his front-facing camera without his paws getting in the way. He also captions each photo with a perfect Doug-ism, such as “I wish someone would look at me the way I look at pizza…” for a sad-faced snap and a perfectly-angled “Pugzilla” shot from a trip to NYC.

Instagram & Twitter: @itsdougthepug
Vine: Doug the Pug

Advertisement
6 of 13 nevillejacobs/Instagram

Neville Jacobs

With Marc Jacobs as his dad, Neville gets to hang with some pretty cool canines and humans. But when the bull terrier’s not busy modeling, exploring the outdoors or posing in a new outfit, he hits up the family headquarters and shows who really runs things behind the scenes at the label.

Instagram: @nevillejacobs

Advertisement
7 of 13 manny_the_frenchie/Instagram

Manny

This French bulldog is out to do some good. Manny is all about philanthropy, giving back to charity locally in Chicago and beyond. His unusual sleeping positions and huge smile make him the coolest—like the time he dressed up in a Hawaiian-print shirt for Lollapalooza and even rocked out backstage. He also chooses a “buddy of the week,” when he shares a picture of new furry friends worth following.

Instagram: @many_the_frenchie
Twitter: @frenchiemanny

Advertisement
8 of 13 bearcoat_tonkey/Instagram

Tonkey Bear

Tonkey is a bearcoat Shar Pei who usually hangs out with her big sis, Maxi. The ultra-fluffy 4-month-old is truly unique—she has a rare recessive gene that makes her extra fuzzy. She literally just has to look into the camera to melt our hearts—but she also keeps her followers laughing with memes and bath snaps.

Instagram: @bearcoat_tonkey

Advertisement
9 of 13 mensweardog/Instagram

Bodhi, aka Menswear Dog

The stylish Shiba Inu first found fame with his Tumblr blog, thanks to his doggy-sized wardrobe full of designer duds. He went on to release a book that teaches men how to dress, called Menswear Dog Presents the New Classics: Fresh Looks for the Modern Man. Proving that all it takes is a good jacket and a pair of sunglasses to establish yourself as a force on Instagram, Bodhi has raised the standards for dressing up your pet.

Instagram & Twitter: @mensweardog

Advertisement
10 of 13 barkleysircharles/Instagram

Sir Charles Barkley

We love this Seattle-based French Bulldog for more than just his name. Sir Charles Barkley (Barkley, for short) spends most of his Instagram-documented time sleeping or smiling—and his #UpsidedownTuesday posts just make you want to join in on the snuggle sesh. Be sure to keep an eye out for his costumes, which include a “Dogzilla” dinosaur look, a wedding-ready tuxedo, and a clown outfit. Plus, he does a killer Yoda impression.

Instagram: @barkleysircharles
Twitter: @barkleysc

Advertisement
11 of 13 tunameltsmyheart/Instagram

Tuna

Four-year-old Tuna is quite the charmer. Thanks to his exaggerated overbite, this Chiweenie’s facial expressions perfectly capture how it feels to have a case of the Mondays. But there’s more to Tuna than his endearing looks and the fact that he’s always down to have a good time. He’s really just trying to inspire others—which he did through his appropriately-titled book, Tuna Melts My Heart: The Underdog with the Overbite.

Instagram: @tunameltsmyheart
Twitter: @tuna_the_dog

Advertisement
12 of 13 norbertthedog/Instagram

Norbert

The 3-pound mixed-breed pup packs plenty of power in his tiny paws—which he uses to give tons of high fives. A registered therapy dog, Norbert likes to accessorize with hats, sunglasses, and rain boots. Next up for Norbert? He’s teaming up with Insta-famous cat Lil Bub for an illustrated children’s book called What Can Little WE Do? With a combined Instagram following of more than one million, we’re betting that they can do a lot.

Instagram: @norbertthedog
Twitter: @norbertdog

Advertisement
13 of 13 buddyboowaggytails/Instagram

Buddy, Boo, and Blue

By now, you’ve probably seen a stuffed animal replica of Boo the Pomeranian. He’s often referred to as the world’s cutest dog (seriously—there was even a book published titled, Boo: The Life of the World’s Cutest Dog), but he also has two adorable brothers along for the ride. Boo, his fellow pom Buddy, and their new Golden Retriever puppy brother, Blue Beary Pie, refer to themselves as the #b3misfits and the #blondemafia. Talk about cuteness overload.

Instagram: @buddyboowaggytails

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!