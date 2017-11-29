These Were the Most-Liked Instagram Photos of 2017

beyonce/instagram
Romy Oltuski and Shalayne Pulia
Nov 29, 2017 @ 8:30 am

With more than 800 million monthly users, Instagram is clearly one of the top dogs in the social media arena. Before waving goodby to 2017, the platform released its year-in-review stats this morning, revealing the most-liked posts, top filters, most-used hashtags, and more.

What we learned: Our favorite stars love to Insta, and Insta loves them back. Kendall Jenner is not only the world’s highest-paid model, she also tops the list of the most-followed models of 2017 with 83.7 million+ followers. Gaining 12 million followers this year alone, she came in as the number-one most "buzzed about" (i.e. mentioned and tagged) model too, followed by Gigi Hadid. Fashion newcomers were also celebrated: Instagram's Eva Chen called out the body-positive advocate Sonny Turner as the number-one model to watch.

But Selena Gomez still reigns as the most-followed star across all industries with 130 million+ followers. Her runner ups? Ariana Grande (115 million+ followers), Cristiano Ronaldo (116 million+ followers), Beyonce (108 million+ followers), and Kim Kardashian West (104 million+ followers), with Taylor Swift trailing closely behind (also 104 million+ followers). The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, Kylie Jenner, came in number four on the list of celebrities who gained the most followers in 2017 (Cristiano Ronaldo took the cake for that one with 30 million+ new followers). Chanel was the most-followed designer of the year with 35 million+ followers, while Dior emerged as the most "buzzed about" and Gucci's Alessandro Michele boasts the most engaged following.

But if you want to get a real impression of 2017, look no further than the most-liked posts. Gomez stars in five of them (with two featuring her former bae, The Weeknd). Scroll down for the rest, and see if you've added to the like-fest.

RELATED: Twitter Has a Lot to Say About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement

10. Selena Gomez's 25th

The most-loved (liked) of all birthday posts: Selena posing with her dessert on her 25th.

9. Selena Fierce

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

This post is straight fire (and more than 7 million Instagrammers agree).

8. Ronaldo and Fam

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

The star soccer player posed with his fam (pre-birth of his fourth child) back in August.

7. Selena Hand-in-Hand with The Weeknd

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Ah, summer love. This post from May brought in more than 7 million likes.

6. Selena and Former Bae (Again)

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Back in April, these two were one hot couple.

5. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Twins

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

This year was a big one for Real Madrid forward (and soccer dad) Cristiano Ronaldo. He announced his twins’ birth to the world on June 29.

4. Bey’s Twins' Birth

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

In true Queen Bey fashion, the music icon announced the birth of her twins with a gorgeous photo shoot. Her post announcing twins Sir Carter and Rumi has garnered more than 10 million likes.

3. Selena’s Kidney Surgery

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Gomez announced her kidney transplant by thanking BFF Francia Raisa for donating one of her own kidneys to the star.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daughter’s Birth

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

The soccer star and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez welcomed daughter Alana Martina to the world on November 12.

1. Beyonce’s Pregnancy Announcement

The biggest Insta-moment of 2017? Garnering more than 11 million likes, the Carters announced they were pregnant with twins on February 1.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!