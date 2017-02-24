Here’s How InStyle Readers Devoured the March Issue—via Instagram

InStyle’s March issue was totally redesigned, and our readers had a lot to say. From revolutionary cover star Emily Ratajkowski to new contributors like Lena Dunham and Man Repeller Leandra Medine, InStyle reintroduced itself to the world with one stunning, fashion-filled issue.

Whether it was enjoyed with a morning cup of coffee or perused while sitting next to an adorable pup, the March issue definitely had Instagram talking. Here, some of our favorite reader ‘grams snapped while devouring the redesigned mag.

Tuesday🍵 // Congrats @instylemagazine @laurabrown99 and @emrata on the redesign✨ A post shared by McKenna Rishmawy (@thebrightblush) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

Good Morning! #goodmorning #happyvalentinesday ❤️☕ #instylemagazine ⭐️#coffee A post shared by ✨Adrienne Bella✨ (@adriennebellaa) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:03am PST

In time for valentine...@rosettagetty❣️ @baltgetty for #instylemagazine thx @laurabrown99 and all the gang @instylemagazine #francoisdischinger A post shared by francois_dischinger (@francoisdischinger) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:59am PST

VIDEO: Make Me Emily Ratajkowski Featuring Laura Brown

Always @instylemagazine time. Happy #galentinesday 💃🏻⌚️ A post shared by Bezels & Bytes (@bezelsandbytes) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:14am PST

Sunday inspiration from the pages of #instylemagazine #chrismcmillan @cortellosalon A post shared by Ashley Peterson (@ashley_cortellohair) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

THE MOST G ALERT @emrata is the hawwwwwwtest woman ever. Loving this look of hers in the most recent @instylemagazine. Get it boo. #gsincetheget #emilyratajkowski #thefutureisfemale #womanist #feminist #hotstuff #instylemagazine A post shared by G SINCE THE GET (@gsincetheget) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Looking through #instylemagazine March 2017 and #allisonwilliams is stunning in #dianevonfurstenberg. Stripes and wide legged trousers seem to be this seasons go to style. A post shared by Jen Renee (@shortfuzeeee) on Feb 11, 2017 at 8:52am PST

First free moment I've had since January 30th. TGIF & TG my new @instylemagazine was in in my box today! #goodmailday #happyhour #exhale #instylemagazine #pizzellamalbec A post shared by Michele Sparks (@msparks74) on Feb 10, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

Love this! By @leandramcohen "Being Original" ... we are all irreplaceable. #instylemagazine #march2017 A post shared by marshatimothy (@marshatimothy) on Feb 20, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

My magazine, tea, and flowers 🌺 A great end to a great day. A post shared by Danielle Harris (@fashionnikki_18) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:26pm PST