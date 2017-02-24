Here’s How InStyle Readers Devoured the March Issue—via Instagram

stylefare/Instagram
Olivia Bahou
Feb 24, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

InStyle’s March issue was totally redesigned, and our readers had a lot to say. From revolutionary cover star Emily Ratajkowski to new contributors like Lena Dunham and Man Repeller Leandra Medine, InStyle reintroduced itself to the world with one stunning, fashion-filled issue.

Whether it was enjoyed with a morning cup of coffee or perused while sitting next to an adorable pup, the March issue definitely had Instagram talking. Here, some of our favorite reader ‘grams snapped while devouring the redesigned mag.

Tuesday🍵 // Congrats @instylemagazine @laurabrown99 and @emrata on the redesign✨

A post shared by McKenna Rishmawy (@thebrightblush) on

 

Good Morning! #goodmorning #happyvalentinesday ❤️☕ #instylemagazine ⭐️#coffee

A post shared by ✨Adrienne Bella✨ (@adriennebellaa) on

VIDEO: Make Me Emily Ratajkowski Featuring Laura Brown

 

Always @instylemagazine time. Happy #galentinesday 💃🏻⌚️

A post shared by Bezels & Bytes (@bezelsandbytes) on

Sunday inspiration from the pages of #instylemagazine #chrismcmillan @cortellosalon

A post shared by Ashley Peterson (@ashley_cortellohair) on

Love this! By @leandramcohen "Being Original" ... we are all irreplaceable. #instylemagazine #march2017

A post shared by marshatimothy (@marshatimothy) on

My magazine, tea, and flowers 🌺 A great end to a great day.

A post shared by Danielle Harris (@fashionnikki_18) on

