What Celebrity Makes You Feel the Most Beautiful? Vote Now in Our Social Media Awards!

In a world where there's so much pressure to fit in, it's refreshing to see someone who is unabashadly themselves, especially a celebrity. Perfection is for the birds—instead, it's about embracing your authentic self, something the nominees for our Makes Us Feel Beautiful Social Media Award do with every Instagram they post and thought they tweet. Such as, Amy Schumer, Caitlyn Jenner, Mindy Kaling, Lady Gaga, and Laverne Cox are not afraid to let their true selves shine through while encouraging their followers to do the same, and we love them for it. As One Direction once put it, that's what makes you beautiful. 

So who makes you feel the most beautiful? It's time to cast your vote! Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for this category, then head over to InStyle's SMA hub to vote for Makes Us Feel Beautiful now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)

Amy Schumer

The star’s social posts are anything but a trainwreck: Hilarious one-liners, selfies with Lebron, and retweets of fans who were super-stoked to see her movies all make up her feed, but really, what we love is how she reminds us to laugh off the haters, like when she gleefully reposts articles criticizing that she dared eat a pastry in public to her 1.1+ million Instagram followers and 1.6 million+ Twitter-ers. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @amyschumer
Instagram: @amyschumer

Caitlyn Jenner

When Jenner joined Twitter in June, the former track champ broke another record when she reached one million followers in just over four hours, leaving President Obama’s previous record in the dust. She’s since amassed more than 2.8 million followers (plus another 3.5 million on Instagram), where her feeds are filled with reminders of the struggles transgender individuals face—and reminders that their lives can be filled with just as much sunshine and smiles as everyone else’s.

Follow her: 
Twitter: @Caitlyn_Jenner
Instagram: @caitlynjenner

Mindy Kaling

Shoes, skirts, and (fake) pregnancy progress shots, Kaling’s 4.35 million Twitter and 1.7 million Instagram followers get a firsthand view of The Mindy Project star’s growing career. This is the kind of girl who isn’t too cool to snap a shot of herself on a security monitor—or steal a selfie with new costar Joseph Gordon-Levitt. And anytime she pops a tweet about the weirdness in the world around her (or the disastrous date at the table next to her), we’re giving it a like. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @mindykaling
Instagram: @mindykaling

Lady Gaga

Whether she’s rocking larger-than-life style on stage, sweating at the gym as she preps for her upcoming role in American Horror Story, or rolling out of bed like the rest of us, the pop superstar’s social feeds remind her 49.5 million Twitter followers and 9.7 million ‘grammers that even the littlest of monsters can feel proud that they were born this way. 

Follow her:
Twitter: @ladygaga
Instagram: @ladygaga

Laverne Cox

The Orange Is The New Black star takes to Instagram to show off her red carpet style, sneak some onset selfies and even snap a shot next to her own Madame Tussauds wax statue. On Twitter, her 470,000+ followers can keep up with the latest news as she spreads the word about the fight for civil rights and transgender equality, and reminds struggling youth that it does, in fact, get better. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @lavernecox
Instagram: @lavernecox

