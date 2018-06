See Our Favorite Lupita Nyong'o InStyle Cover Instagrams from Our #InStyleLupita Contest

We always love seeing where our readers are enjoying their copies of InStyle. And this month, we're offering a special thanks to some Lupita Nyong'o fans. We teamed up with Eclipsed on Broadway, a new play set amidst the Liberian Civil War headlined by our May cover star, to offer a prize pack to five select Instagrammers.

We asked you to post an Instagram of our cover, tagging InStyle, Lupita herself, as well as Eclipsed, with the hashtag #InStyleLupita for the chance to receive a copy of the May issue, as well as the Eclipsed playbillโ€”both signed by Lupita! After careful consideration, InStyle's editors chose our five favorites. Keep reading to see the winning Instagrams below, and thanks to everyone who entered our #InStyleLupita contest!

RELATED: See Lupita Nyong'o and More in the Best Behind-the-Scenes Shots from Our April Issue

Taking a break in my hat studio to read #instylelupita #forceofnature #stunning #girlboss #ginamazzottamillinery A photo posted by @ginamazzottamillinery on Apr 4, 2016 at 11:40am PDT

@lupitanyongo really is a force of nature! Love her feature in the April issue of @instylemagazine ๐ŸŒต๐Ÿ’•#InStyleLupita ๐Ÿ’•๐ŸŒต@eclipsedbway A photo posted by lapetitepaula (@lapetitepaula) on Apr 2, 2016 at 4:36pm PDT