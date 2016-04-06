See Our Favorite Lupita Nyong'o InStyle Cover Instagrams from Our #InStyleLupita Contest

Thomas Whiteside
InStyle Staff
Apr 06, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

We always love seeing where our readers are enjoying their copies of InStyle. And this month, we're offering a special thanks to some Lupita Nyong'o fans. We teamed up with Eclipsed on Broadway, a new play set amidst the Liberian Civil War headlined by our May cover star, to offer a prize pack to five select Instagrammers.

We asked you to post an Instagram of our cover, tagging InStyle, Lupita herself, as well as Eclipsed, with the hashtag #InStyleLupita for the chance to receive a copy of the May issue, as well as the Eclipsed playbill—both signed by Lupita! After careful consideration, InStyle's editors chose our five favorites. Keep reading to see the winning Instagrams below, and thanks to everyone who entered our #InStyleLupita contest!

the darker the berry ... 🙌🏿😍👏🏿 #melanin @lupitanyongo 's FIRST @InStyleMagazine COVER! @eclipsedbway #InStyleLupita

A photo posted by trips✈️•pics•stay out the mix (@jetsetjoi) on

