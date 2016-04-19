Here's What It Was Like to Create the May Issue of InStyle with Kate Hudson

There's a lot that goes into creating a monthly magazine and digital brand, and InStyle's May issue is one we're proud to share with our readers. It features our annual Best Beauty Buys, tips for a perfect brunch from Gwyneth Paltrow, and of course, our cover star, Kate Hudson.

And if you've ever wondered what goes into putting an issue together, you're in luck. Thanks to Facebook Live, InStyle's editorial director, Ariel Foxman, and executive creative director, Rina Stone, were able to take fans on social media behind the curtain. How did Hudson's essay "Sometimes I Feel Like a Bad Mom" come about? What went into the refreshed look for print and digital this year? These are just two of the questions the duo answered live last week. Watch the broadcast below.

Foxman and Stone also took viewer questions in real-time, revealing how they choose cover stars each month, offering spring style must-haves, and more.

