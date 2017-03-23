9 Rising Instagram Dog Accounts You Need to Follow, Stat

Mari Kasanuki
Mar 23, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Whenever InStyle has an excuse to celebrate dogs, we're there. In honor of National Puppy Day today, March 23, we're raising a bone to our animal BFFs.

Not everyone has the pleasure of keeping canine company on a daily basis, but the next best thing? Vicariously experiencing it through Instagram. Chances are if you're a dog person (or a cat person who still has an appreciation for pooches), you've come across the social platform's biggest stars. Among them are the likes of Maru Taro the Shiba Inu—who boasts 2.5 million followers @marutaro—or Tuna and his beloved overbite with 1.8 million followers @tunameltsmyheart.

However, there are still plenty of under-appreciated and under-the-radar accounts belonging to current and former puppies. Unlike Instagram's Marus and Tunas, these pups have yet to hit even 200 thousand followers. Will that change after National Puppy Day? Scroll down, drop a follow, and stay tuned.

@quincyfox – 21K Followers

"It looks like my Pomeranian mom had an affair with a fox," reads Quincy's own description on Instagram. Need we say more?

Occupation: cuddle bug

A post shared by Quincy (@quincyfox) on

@toby_littledude – 140K Followers

I mean, Toby's a legit model—with high-end taste to boot.

Let's commit the perfect crime: I'll steal your heart and you'll steal mine. Hoodie by @rororiri_official ____

A post shared by Toby LittleDude™ (Tobes) (@toby_littledude) on

When it's so cold and you just wanna cuddle with bae ❄️💜

A post shared by Toby LittleDude™ (Tobes) (@toby_littledude) on

@underpantsthedog – 29.5K Followers

Younger sister to Toast (aka Toast Meets World), puppy mill survivor Pants is a star in her own right.

@poochofnyc – 45.5K Followers

Agador may have the best mane of hair in the city.

"Anyone can be cool 😎, but awesome takes practice." #currentmood 😊 #centralpark 🐴 #agadorable 🦁

A post shared by Hello. My name is Agador 🦁 (@poochofnyc) on

"I ❤ my new telemarketing job." 😂 #bestjobever 🏆#nevergoingback 😏 #agadorable 🦁

A post shared by Hello. My name is Agador 🦁 (@poochofnyc) on

"Gobble. Gobble. Am I good enough to eat?" 😋 #agadorable 🦁 #sweaterweather #autumninnewyork 🍁🍃🍂

A post shared by Hello. My name is Agador 🦁 (@poochofnyc) on

@missyminzi– 49.4K Followers

This pomeranian hails from Germany and is a self-described "three-pawed little troublemaker."

@louboutinanyc – 156K followers

Louboutina, or Loubie for short, has earned the nickname "The Hugging Dog" from her adventures around the Big Apple.

Good Morning Friends! 🐶😴

A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

#fbf 2016 Snow bathing! ❄️ We can't wait to be in Perú next week sunbathing 🐶☀️👙

A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on

@renecharlesnyc – 74.2k followers

"Flawless Frenchie" René-Charles has a mean mug but a sweet heart.

buy me a Tesla so i can look cool. oh and save the environment or whatever.

A post shared by René-Charles (@renecharlesnyc) on

the only notifications that i care to receive are direct deposit notifications.

A post shared by René-Charles (@renecharlesnyc) on

today is going to be an expensive day. . . photo from René-Charles NYC the book | link in bio

A post shared by René-Charles (@renecharlesnyc) on

@bleuintheburg – 23.6k followers

Bleu, who lives by the motto #oneeyedontcare, has a luxe gig in Brooklyn as Bocce's Bakery resident dog treat tester.

You're home, it's blizzarding... pretty sure that requires you to play with me #chopchop

A post shared by Bleu (@bleuintheburg) on

I let you sleep long enough... now rise and play time!!! 🐰🐷

A post shared by Bleu (@bleuintheburg) on

@elvisthekinghale – 97.5K Followers

Unlike mom @lucyhale, who has an impressive 17.6 million followers, Elvis is not yet king of the Instagram dogpile.

Sometimes I dance 💃🏻

A post shared by Elvis (@elvisthekinghale) on

Chewing on moms earrings like it ain't no thing.

A post shared by Elvis (@elvisthekinghale) on

Lazy dayz 🐾

A post shared by Elvis (@elvisthekinghale) on

