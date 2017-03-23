9 Rising Instagram Dog Accounts You Need to Follow, Stat

Whenever InStyle has an excuse to celebrate dogs, we're there. In honor of National Puppy Day today, March 23, we're raising a bone to our animal BFFs.

Not everyone has the pleasure of keeping canine company on a daily basis, but the next best thing? Vicariously experiencing it through Instagram. Chances are if you're a dog person (or a cat person who still has an appreciation for pooches), you've come across the social platform's biggest stars. Among them are the likes of Maru Taro the Shiba Inu—who boasts 2.5 million followers @marutaro—or Tuna and his beloved overbite with 1.8 million followers @tunameltsmyheart.

However, there are still plenty of under-appreciated and under-the-radar accounts belonging to current and former puppies. Unlike Instagram's Marus and Tunas, these pups have yet to hit even 200 thousand followers. Will that change after National Puppy Day? Scroll down, drop a follow, and stay tuned.

@quincyfox – 21K Followers

"It looks like my Pomeranian mom had an affair with a fox," reads Quincy's own description on Instagram. Need we say more?

Occupation: cuddle bug A post shared by Quincy (@quincyfox) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:49am PST

When your favorite reality is bumming around in the living room #DogtorStrange #DoctorStrange #ad @marvelstudios A post shared by Quincy (@quincyfox) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:34am PST

@toby_littledude – 140K Followers

I mean, Toby's a legit model—with high-end taste to boot.

Let's commit the perfect crime: I'll steal your heart and you'll steal mine. Hoodie by @rororiri_official ____ A post shared by Toby LittleDude™ (Tobes) (@toby_littledude) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

When it's so cold and you just wanna cuddle with bae ❄️💜 A post shared by Toby LittleDude™ (Tobes) (@toby_littledude) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:35pm PST

@underpantsthedog – 29.5K Followers

Younger sister to Toast (aka Toast Meets World), puppy mill survivor Pants is a star in her own right.

Pants just learn UGLY TRUTH! Cheap Boss took @toastmeetsworld and @muppetsrevenge on fancy vacation. Pants outraged!!!! Pants spend all holiday weekend updating resume. Pants search high and low for best professional references. Send Pants tips now! A post shared by 👖Call Me Pants👖 (@underpantsthedog) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:34am PST

Pants need vacation again. NYC streets too cold for pants now. One taste of paradise and I will never be the same. I hate you cheap boss A post shared by 👖Call Me Pants👖 (@underpantsthedog) on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:13am PST

@poochofnyc – 45.5K Followers

Agador may have the best mane of hair in the city.

"Anyone can be cool 😎, but awesome takes practice." #currentmood 😊 #centralpark 🐴 #agadorable 🦁 A post shared by Hello. My name is Agador 🦁 (@poochofnyc) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

"I ❤ my new telemarketing job." 😂 #bestjobever 🏆#nevergoingback 😏 #agadorable 🦁 A post shared by Hello. My name is Agador 🦁 (@poochofnyc) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

"Gobble. Gobble. Am I good enough to eat?" 😋 #agadorable 🦁 #sweaterweather #autumninnewyork 🍁🍃🍂 A post shared by Hello. My name is Agador 🦁 (@poochofnyc) on Nov 22, 2016 at 2:08pm PST

@missyminzi– 49.4K Followers

This pomeranian hails from Germany and is a self-described "three-pawed little troublemaker."

On days like these, I really wish myself back to our hiking holiday in Austria, when we were outside the whole day exploring new places 😌 But today it's raining all day (and it's been raining for over a week) and being outside is no fun at all 🙄 A post shared by Minzi (@missyminzi) on Feb 26, 2017 at 7:14am PST

Monty wasn't that lucky (see yesterdays post) and had to take a bath 🙈 But he's the best in air-swimming 👌😍 A post shared by Minzi (@missyminzi) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

@louboutinanyc – 156K followers

Louboutina, or Loubie for short, has earned the nickname "The Hugging Dog" from her adventures around the Big Apple.

Good Morning Friends! 🐶😴 A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Happy Friyay! This morning we were at @955plj for a fun radio interview. You can watch and listen the full interview on their FB page 95.5 PLJ Have fun friends! 🐶🎙 (📸 via @chonakasinger ) A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on Mar 3, 2017 at 9:07am PST

#fbf 2016 Snow bathing! ❄️ We can't wait to be in Perú next week sunbathing 🐶☀️👙 A post shared by Louboutina (Loubie) (@louboutinanyc) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:33am PST

@renecharlesnyc – 74.2k followers

"Flawless Frenchie" René-Charles has a mean mug but a sweet heart.

buy me a Tesla so i can look cool. oh and save the environment or whatever. A post shared by René-Charles (@renecharlesnyc) on Aug 14, 2016 at 4:28pm PDT

the only notifications that i care to receive are direct deposit notifications. A post shared by René-Charles (@renecharlesnyc) on Mar 28, 2016 at 12:56pm PDT

today is going to be an expensive day. . . photo from René-Charles NYC the book | link in bio A post shared by René-Charles (@renecharlesnyc) on Oct 18, 2016 at 8:44am PDT

@bleuintheburg – 23.6k followers

Bleu, who lives by the motto #oneeyedontcare, has a luxe gig in Brooklyn as Bocce's Bakery resident dog treat tester.

You're home, it's blizzarding... pretty sure that requires you to play with me #chopchop A post shared by Bleu (@bleuintheburg) on Jan 26, 2015 at 7:38am PST

I let you sleep long enough... now rise and play time!!! 🐰🐷 A post shared by Bleu (@bleuintheburg) on Feb 6, 2016 at 6:57am PST

@elvisthekinghale – 97.5K Followers

Unlike mom @lucyhale, who has an impressive 17.6 million followers, Elvis is not yet king of the Instagram dogpile.

Sometimes I dance 💃🏻 A post shared by Elvis (@elvisthekinghale) on Aug 30, 2016 at 10:24pm PDT

Chewing on moms earrings like it ain't no thing. A post shared by Elvis (@elvisthekinghale) on Sep 5, 2016 at 10:43am PDT