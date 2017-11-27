How to Make Your Own Snapchat Geofilter

With Thanksgiving now behind us, the winter holiday season is officially here, and that means a lot of activities are on the horizon. Whether it's your office holiday party, your best friend's white elephant gift exchange, or a fun family gathering, you'll undoubtedly be active on social media. One of the best things about our favorite social platforms are the fun filters and location tags you can use to personalize your content and make it your own.

You may already know this, but anyone can create their own Snapchat Geofilter. The thing that we didn't realize, however, is that it is super simple to do. If you've ever thought about making one, what better time than for your upcoming holiday shindigs? We've outlined exactly how to make your own filter from start to finish, so read below to find out. We guarantee everyone in your social circle will be impressed.

VIDEO: 14 Models We Love to Follow on Snapchat

Courtesy

Open up your Snapchat app and click on your profile icon (if you have Bitmoji linked to your profile, it will be your Bitmoji icon) in the upper left corner. This will bring you to the page pictured above, where you’ll click on the gear icon (aka settings icon) in the upper right corner.

Courtesy

Once in your settings, a little more than halfway down the page you will see “On-Demand Geofilters.” Click on that.

Courtesy

When you get to the next page, click continue.

Courtesy

You'll then be taken to a page that offers different occasions, such as weddings, birthdays, or bachelor and bachelorette parties, as well as an option to start from scratch. Choose whichever one is right for you (for this tutorial, we went with birthdays).

Courtesy

The next page gives you a bunch of options of pre-made backgrounds and decorations to choose from. You can preview as many as you'd like. You'll notice that each one has a photo of random people in the background—that's just to show you what your filter will look like on top of your snaps.

Courtesy

Once you're previewing a filter, you can click on the pre-existing text (in this case, "Celebrate," above) and change what it says, as well as the color. You can even move it around within the filter. After choosing your filter and customizing the text, click the green and white check mark in the bottom right corner.

Courtesy

The next page will ask you to name your Geofilter, and then you'll set a start and end time and date, which is when you want your filter to be available. So, if your holiday party is between 7 p.m. and midnight, you'll set the timing parameters to coincide with the festivities.

Courtesy

The next page will ask you to draw a "Geofence," which will dictate the physical area that your Geofilter will be available in. Press continue.

Courtesy

You'll then be brought to the actual map you'll use to set your location. Drag each corner of the box to where you want your Geofilter to be able to be used. The larger the area, the more expensive the filter will be.

Courtesy

The second to last step is reviewing your filter and all the information you've previously input, such as the start and end times and the filter name. Click purchase once you've double checked all the info.

Courtesy

Finally, you'll submit your filter for review, and once it's approved, you'll be notified to complete the purchase with your payment details. And voila! You've got yourself your very own Snapchat Geofilter. It really is that simple!