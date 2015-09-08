Who Will Win Hairstylist Behind the Locks? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

Having perfectly styled hair is no small feat, but thanks to these five stylists, actresses like Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, and Kate Bosworth never have a hair out of place. From Chris McMillan (the man behind the famous Rachel cut) to Rita Hazan (Beyoncé's colorist), these hair gurus are constantly inspiring us to try new 'dos. While we may not have them on speed dial, following them on social media is the next best thing, which is why they've been nominated for Hairstylist Behind the Locks in this year's Social Media Awards. 

Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for Hairstylist Behind the Locks, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for Hairstylist Behind the Locks now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)

Chris McMillan

We’ve had our eyes on celeb stylist Chris McMillan since he turned Jennifer Aniston’s hair into our old friend “The Rachel.” What his 156,000+ followers love about his Instagram: Select shots of the magic he works on his clients (we’re loving what he did to Kim K!), travel pics galore, and the occasional hangout shot with Jennifer herself. 

Follow him: 
Twitter: @MrChrisMcMillan
Instagram: @mrchrismcmillan

Harry Josh

One of our favorite editorial stylists, Harry has locked locks with everyone from Gisele to Gwyneth. On Instagram, 108,000+ followers get to see in-the-chair shots as he preps his star clients. Occasionally, someone like Helena Christensen will even grab his phone for a stealth selfie. 

Follow him:
Twitter: @HarryJoshHair
Instagram: @harryjoshhair

Jen Atkin

The founder of Mane Addicts uses Instagram to show her 737,000+ followers what it’s like to “poke and prod” (as she puts it) the roots of almost the entire Kardashian clan, while keeping her celebrity subjects smiling. Believe us: After a marathon session in the chair, that’s half the battle. 

Follow her:
Twitter: @jenatkinhair
Instagram: @jenatkinhair

Serge Normant

For the best celebrity stylists, their clients are almost family. Flipping through Serge’s Instagram, his 35,000+ followers feel like they are seeing a side of folks like Julia Roberts and SJP that only comes from years of love and trust, filled with both personal messages and proud portfolio shots. 

Follow him: 
Twitter: @sergenormant
Instagram: @sergenormant

Rita Hazan

Some celeb stylists are too cool for school to ask for (and post!) selfies with their big-name clients. Not Rita: Her Instagram gives her 21,000+ followers a mix of memes, studio shots, and pics of her kicking it with Miley, Jessica Biel, and close friend Jessica Simpson (who has used Rita as her secret weapon for the past 15 years). 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @ritahazan 
Instagram: @ritahazan

