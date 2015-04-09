Game of Thrones Instagram

Apr 09, 2015 @ 11:45 am
<p>They Take Goofy Pictures Together</p>
They Take Goofy Pictures Together

They may be battling it out for the Iron Throne back in Westeros, but Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Lena Heady (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), and Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) prove that off-screen they're pals.

peterdinklage/Instagram
<p>They Make Funny Faces</p>
They Make Funny Faces

These two BFFs can't get enough of taking photos with each other.

finnjones/Instagram
<p>They Mourn Killed-Off Characters<br /> &nbsp;</p>
They Mourn Killed-Off Characters  

If you're still not over the death of Robb Stark, Jon Snow is right there with you, which is why Kit Harington visits his friend Richard Madden whenever he can.

maddenrichard/Instagram
<p>They're Kind of Obsessed with Each Other</p>
They're Kind of Obsessed with Each Other

Arya Stark and Loras Tyrell may not have any scenes together, but that doesn't mean actors Maisie Williams and Finn Jones haven't become BFFs.

maisie_williams/Instagram
<p>They Think Sophie Turner Is Beautiful</p>
They Think Sophie Turner Is Beautiful

"Looking just GORGEOUS Sophers," Lena Heady captioned the photo. We agree!

iamlenaheadey/Instagram
<p>They Get Scared to Speak in Public</p>
They Get Scared to Speak in Public

Even Queen Cersei and her smart-talking little brother Tyrion get nervous to speak at Q&As in real life, and this picture is evidence.

iamlenaheadey/Instagram
<p>They Freak Out About Flying on a Private Jet</p>
They Freak Out About Flying on a Private Jet

Say cheese! Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Natalie Dormer prepare to jet off to San Francisco, but not before they take a photo.

sophie_789/Instagram
<p>They Get Star Struck</p>
They Get Star Struck

At the Game of Thrones season 5 after party, Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke couldn't help but take a fan selfie with comedian Dave Chappelle. "I was so uncool and freaked out," Emmanuel captioned the 'gram.

nathalieemmanuel/Instagram
<p>They Hang Out With Their Dogs</p>
They Hang Out With Their Dogs

Fun fact: Sophie Turner's dog is actually her direwolf Lady from Game of Thrones. While the poor pup didn't survive on the show, she looks happy in retirement.

sophie_789/Instagram
<p>They Inspire #SquadGoals</p>
They Inspire #SquadGoals

What happens when the Lannisters and Brienne of Tarth hang out? Jealousy ensues.

peterdinklage/Instagram
<p>They Photobomb Instagrams</p>
They Photobomb Instagrams

Sophie Turner couldn't help but photobomb her Game of Thrones co-stars Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) and John Bradley-West (Samwell Tarly) at a party, and we really can't blame her.

nathalieemmanuel/Instagram
<p>They Refer to Themselves as Their <em>GoT</em> Characters</p>
They Refer to Themselves as Their GoT Characters

"The Kingslayer Brothers," Peter Dinklage captioned this photo of himself with his on-screen brother Nikolaj Coster Waldau.

 

peterdinklage/Instagram
