Inside the Almost-Grown Up Office of Your Favorite Instagram Account

<p>Office Space&nbsp;</p>
Office Space 

At the @fuckjerry headquarters, there are no assigned seats. And, according to Tebele, that's intentional. "Most people have their designative spot but, with a small and scrappy team, everyone kind of has their hand in a bunch of different projects so people tend to hop around," he said. "I myself like switching just to change up the vibe a little bit."

Genevieve Garruppo
<p>Chill Style</p>
Chill Style

The company's decor is not unlike your friend's Brooklyn apartment: It's filled with half vintage finds—used leather chairs, a sprawling Persian rug—half dorm-room style Ikea staples. Was this high-low mix a conscious choice to look authentic? Quite the opposite: "It was a conscious choice to save some money," Tebele said, adding that it all came together organically and without a decorator. "I don't think we really put in a real effort in designing it. We just pulled things from different places and it kind of just worked."

Genevieve Garruppo
<p>Office Favorite</p>
Office Favorite

The space is replete with ironic tchotchkes—a cartoonish tiger-skin rug, a statue of a dog wearing a hot dog hat—but what would a business for millennials be without its perks? The most popular item among the staff is the beer fridge, which is positioned in the company's entryway; for Tebele, it's the basketball hoop. "It's kind of my escape when I'm stressing," he said.

Genevieve Garruppo
<p>Movin' on Up</p>
Movin' on Up

Tebele's decision to leave the company's original location was fairly straightforward: "We were outgrowing the space as well as being on the same block as a fish market in Chinatown." But even with their spiffy new office and rapidly expanding business, they are still much more chill start-up than straight-laced business. There's no reception area—Tebele said they haven't quite reached that level yet—which makes for a pretty amusing result: "I like people just popping in and being a little confused."

Genevieve Garruppo
