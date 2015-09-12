Who Will Win Finest Behind The Seams? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

Instagram
InStyle Staff
Sep 12, 2015 @ 10:00 am

We're in the midst of New York Fashion Week, and the nominees for Finest Behind The Seams in this year's Social Media Awards are surely hard at work. Whether they're showing their collections in New York City in the next few days, or in London, Milan, or Paris later this month, we can definitely expect some amazing creations.

Though there are multitudes of fabulous designers who constantly give us behind-the-scenes peeks at their runway shows, design process, and personal inspiration, we've narrowed it down to our favorites—Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Olivier Rousteing, and Victoria Beckham. Who do you think provides the best inside look at the fashion world?

Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for Finest Behind The Seams, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for Finest Behind The Seams now! (And be sure to use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)

1 of 5 Courtesy

DVF

DVF’s 910,000+ Instagram and 881,000+ Twitter followers know to look for posts signed “Love Diane”: That’s where the brand’s bounty of bags and dresses gives way to shots of sunsets, close-ups with John Legend, and even the occasional throwback pic of DVF with icons like Mick Jagger, straight from the designer herself. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @DVF
Instagram: @dvf

2 of 5 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs

It’s great to see that sometimes even style geniuses can’t decide what to wear for a night out. It’s not uncommon for Jacobs’s 1 million+ Twitter and 263,000+ Instagram followers to get a look at what he’s trying on via his in-closet selfies (truth: he looks pretty good in just about anything). Beyond that, his feeds are full of light-hearted pics as he supervises shoots, takes on the town, and sometimes even catches a Broadway show with Laverne Cox. 

Follow him: 
Twitter: @themarcjacobs
Instagram: @themarcjacobs

3 of 5 Courtesy

Stella McCartney

The designer herself occasionally pipes in on her brand’s social feeds (look for messages signed “x Stella”) to give her 1.5 million+ Instagram and 908,000+ Twitter followers fun photos from her trips, as well as selfies with Pharrell and her Beatle father. We’re also loving her sense of humor: she once posted a pic of a Japanese driver who printed her name on a sign as, “McCartney Stellanina” (whose bags we’re pretty sure we saw somewhere on Canal Street). 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @StellaMcCartney
Instagram: @stellamccartney

4 of 5 Courtesy

Olivier Rousteing

With a chiseled face that seems like it was sculpted for social, the Balmain creative director shows his 1.2 million+ Instagram followers an endless stream of famous friends, fabulous beaches, and front-row runway pics. Just 28 years old, Rousteing’s youth and social savvy set him apart in the sometimes stuffy world of French fashion. 

Follow him: 
Twitter: @orousteing
Instagram: @olivier_rousteing

5 of 5 Courtesy

Victoria Beckham

When Victoria Beckham launched her new line, she took it online before ever opening a brick-and-mortar shop. To put it simply, Posh gets it, and is an old pro at using social to connect with fans and show off her threads. For her 8.6 million+ Twitter followers and 6.3 million+ Instagrammers, there are sneak peeks at her upcoming shoes and bags, pictures of her unreal family, and even the occasional silly shot of her dressing like a Minion. We’re still waiting to see if that outfit is included in her fall collection. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @victoriabeckham
Instagram: @victoriabeckham

