Who Will Win Cutest Teen Heartthrob? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

Before they can win the Social Media Award for Sexiest Man of Style, these handsome young men must first be nominated for Cutest Teen Heartthrob. As the princes of Instagram, Vine, Snapchat, and Twitter, they have avid followings that can't get enough of their posts, and we totally understand why. Whether they're uploading a silly Vine (a la Hayes Grier), taking a selfie (lookin' at you Brooklyn Beckham and Jaden Smith), or interacting with their fans (like Austin Mahone and Cody Simpson), these cuties are taking social media by storm. 

Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for Cutest Teen Heartthrob, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for Cutest Teen Heartthrob now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)

1 of 5 Courtesy

Austin Mahone

The “Dirty Work” singer uses Twitter and Instagram to talk straight to his fans, giving 8.77 million+ Twitterers and 7.3 million-plus Instagrammers a peek as he tinkers in the studio, shoots music videos, and even offers the occasional underwater or on-the-trampoline selfie. 

Follow him: 
Twitter: @AustinMahone
Instagram: @austinmahone

2 of 5 Courtesy

Brooklyn Beckham

It’s inevitable that teenagers will find their parents embarrassing—even if their parents are David and Victoria Beckham. The heir to real British royalty uses Instagram to take his 3.8 million+ followers along as he goes grocery shopping (“not 2 posh 2 push”), skateboards, and occasionally shrugs in embarrassment as his famous father jumps in the frame of his videos.

Follow him: 
Twitter: @brooklynbeckham
Instagram: @brooklynbeckham

3 of 5 Courtesy

Cody Simpson

Has guitar, will travel. The Aussie musician uses Twitter to keep 7.5 million+ followers in-the-know as he tours his sounds around the world. Over on Instagram, 2.5 million+ fans get exclusive peeks at videos of him jamming on his six string, as well as homages influences like Bob Dylan and Bob Marley.

Follow him: 
Twitter: @CodySimpson
Instagram: @codysimpson

4 of 5 Courtesy

Jaden Smith

Jaden has always had a flair for the unfiltered, and his Twitter account has developed a 6 million-strong cult following around its philosophical—almost enigmatic—musings such as “How Can Our Mirrors Be Real If Our Eyes Aren’t Real?” and “Instagram Is A BlackHole Of Time And Energy.” That last one might help explain his even-more-mysterious Instagram: With 1.9 million+ subscribers tuning into a feed in which half the shots are literally nothing more than blank white images. Needless to say, we’re riveted. 

Follow him: 
Twitter: @officialjaden
Instagram: @christiaingrey

5 of 5 Courtesy

Hayes Grier

One of Vine’s biggest stars (he’s got 4 million+ followers and his uploads have been viewed more than 320 million times), Hayes’s six-second shorts are flat-out absurdist hilarity, showing him goof off with his friends as they go all-out to get a laugh. Over on Instagram, another 4 million+ followers join him as he tours the country, rides dirt bikes, and hits the beach.

Follow him: 
Twitter: @HayesGrier
Instagram: @hayesgrier
Vine: @Hayes.Grier
Snapchat: @yaboyhayesg

