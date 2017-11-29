The Top Celebrity Weddings and Engagements on Instagram in 2017

Love was definitely in the air for many of our favorite stars this year, and Instagram's year-in-review data, released this morning, proves it. From swoon-worthy engagement announcements to adorable anniversaries to "She said yes!" news, 2017 has graced us with countless aww-inducing romantic posts that had us double-tapping non-stop.
The year is not quite over—we're still waiting expectantly for snaps to come from Jelena as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—but Instagram has already named these 23 #RelationshipGoals moments the top romantic celebrity posts of 2017. Keep scrolling to see them all, and be ready for your heart to melt.
23. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
The former vampire slayer shared an adorable video to honor the couple’s 15th wedding anniversary, featuring photos of her and Prinze Jr. every year since they’ve met.
22. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
In honor of their ninth wedding anniversary, de Rossi reminisced with a cute throwback taken with (gasp!) a real camera.
21. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
@therealswizzz We've been married for 7 years today and I'm like 🎉🎉🎉 😍😍😍🙊🙊🙊 **SO excited!!!!!🤗🤗 We're even more in love, more full of potential and more excited about our future. We look at each other with the wonder of a child and I'm in awe of us everyday! I'm proud of the love we emanate and share with all we connect with and I can't wait for every day of the rest of our lives!! Thank you for showing me what love freedom feels like. Here's to endless blessings, growth, communication and Bliss! 😘😘😘 #deananniversary #7 #love #loveuniverse
Celebrating her seventh wedding anniversary to husband Swizz Beatz, Keys had us shedding a tear with this touching post.
20. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber
The supermodel ‘grammed a beautiful shot of her and husband Rande to celebrate their 19 years of marriage. “Thanks for putting up with me!” she wrote.
19. Beyoncé and Jay-Z
In the most Beyoncé way possible, the iconic singer released her “Die With You” music video to celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary to the rapper.
18. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
The star quarterback posted a gorgeous throwback from his wedding to supermodel Bundchen, which took place eight years ago.
17. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Our ultimate relationship goals celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in September with an elegant “anniversa-date.”
16. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
The loving dad and actor married husband Burtka back in 2013—and remembered his three-year anniversary with this heartwarming photo from the Italian wedding.
15. Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy
Honoring 20 years together, Huffman shared the cutest photo booth shot of her and husband Macy.
14. Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston
Theroux ‘grammed a rare selfie of the lovebirds in August, in honor of the couple hitting their two-year mark.
13. Nick and Vanessa Lachey
Six years ago today, I took this beautiful woman as my wife and the life we've built together is more incredible than anything I could have ever imagined!! Through all of the laughter, tears, triumphs, and challenges, you are my unconditional rock. I love you and our family more than you will ever know. Thanks for your patience, support, and love. Thanks for being you. Happy Anniversary!! #soulmate
Celebrating the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary, the actor posted a sweet black-and-white throwback of the two and called wife Lachey his “soulmate.”
12. Ciara and Russell Wilson
The singer shared a stunning video on Instagram of the couple with her two kids to celebrate her first wedding anniversary to Wilson.
11. David and Victoria Beckham
The superdad of four commemorated his and 18th wedding anniversary with Victoria with a throwback of the two wearing matching leather outfits.
10. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
The country singer and Big Little Lies actress celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in June, posting the cutest selfie to celebrate.
9. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
The hilarious Modern Family star shared this photo of husband Manganiello to celebrate three years together in June.
8. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
This lovable couple hit their ninth anniversary earlier this year, so of course, Shepard posted this fresh throwback to celebrate.
7. Cardi B and Migos’s Offset
Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together ❤️ ❤️
The “Bodak Yellow” chart-topper revealed her dazzling diamond ring in a photo announcing her engagement to the rapper just last month.
6. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The former Jo Bro announced his engagement to the Game of Thrones actress with the simple yet sweet caption, “She said yes.”
5. Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham
Back in March, the Arrow actor announced his engagement to boyfriend Leatham in an adorable post, this time captioned “I SAID YES!!! ”
4. Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak
Parsons celebrated his wedding to long-time partner Spiewak with an Instagram image, plus he gave a shout-out to his wedding planner and officiant.
3. Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
After the British singer and Gossip Girl actor married back in June, Kirke showed off her new husband in a charming solo shot.
2. Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail
The Shameless star and creator of Mr. Robot wed at an intimate ceremony in N.Y.C. in May.
1. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich
Back in July, the actress and dancer shared a shot from her magical honeymoon with new hubby in Kenya.