The Top Celebrity Weddings and Engagements on Instagram in 2017

Love was definitely in the air for many of our favorite stars this year, and Instagram's year-in-review data, released this morning, proves it. From swoon-worthy engagement announcements to adorable anniversaries to "She said yes!" news, 2017 has graced us with countless aww-inducing romantic posts that had us double-tapping non-stop.

The year is not quite over—we're still waiting expectantly for snaps to come from Jelena as well as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry—but Instagram has already named these 23 #RelationshipGoals moments the top romantic celebrity posts of 2017. Keep scrolling to see them all, and be ready for your heart to melt.

23. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

My husband thinks I'm crazy, but I'm not the one who married me. #happyanniversary @realfreddieprinze 15 years!! A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

The former vampire slayer shared an adorable video to honor the couple’s 15th wedding anniversary, featuring photos of her and Prinze Jr. every year since they’ve met.

22. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

We've been together so long that not only do we look like kids in this picture, but it was taken with a camera! Happy 9th, Thing. A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

In honor of their ninth wedding anniversary, de Rossi reminisced with a cute throwback taken with (gasp!) a real camera.

21. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Celebrating her seventh wedding anniversary to husband Swizz Beatz, Keys had us shedding a tear with this touching post.

20. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

Cheers to 19 years with this guy! Happy anniversary! So blessed to have you as my husband. Thanks for putting up with me @RandeGerber! 😘 A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 29, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

The supermodel ‘grammed a beautiful shot of her and husband Rande to celebrate their 19 years of marriage. “Thanks for putting up with me!” she wrote.

19. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

💙 4.4.17 💙 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

In the most Beyoncé way possible, the iconic singer released her “Die With You” music video to celebrate her ninth wedding anniversary to the rapper.

18. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

And you have kept me laughing ever since... Happy anniversary love of my life! Feliz aniversário! Te amo A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:35am PST

The star quarterback posted a gorgeous throwback from his wedding to supermodel Bundchen, which took place eight years ago.

17. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply. A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Sep 14, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Our ultimate relationship goals celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary in September with an elegant “anniversa-date.”

16. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

I got married three years ago today. Thanks, David, for choosing me. For challenging me. For creating a family with me. For being a safe space that I can call home. And for your bountiful love. Happy Anniversary. 💕@dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:31am PDT

The loving dad and actor married husband Burtka back in 2013—and remembered his three-year anniversary with this heartwarming photo from the Italian wedding.

15. Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

You took me home in 1985. You married me in 1997. You give me a thrill every time you walk through the door. Thank you for marrying me 20 years ago today. @williamhmacy A post shared by Felicity Huffman (@felicityhuffman) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Honoring 20 years together, Huffman shared the cutest photo booth shot of her and husband Macy.

14. Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

🏹...❤️✌️ A post shared by @justintheroux on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

Theroux ‘grammed a rare selfie of the lovebirds in August, in honor of the couple hitting their two-year mark.

13. Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Celebrating the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary, the actor posted a sweet black-and-white throwback of the two and called wife Lachey his “soulmate.”

12. Ciara and Russell Wilson

Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down... #ForeverTogether ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 6, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

The singer shared a stunning video on Instagram of the couple with her two kids to celebrate her first wedding anniversary to Wilson.

11. David and Victoria Beckham

Wow we really did this ☺️ Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman 🙏 ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

The superdad of four commemorated his and 18th wedding anniversary with Victoria with a throwback of the two wearing matching leather outfits.

10. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Happy Anniversary Babygirl Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! - KU A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

The country singer and Big Little Lies actress celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in June, posting the cutest selfie to celebrate.

9. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

I love you so much!❤️❤️❤️ happy 3rd yr 1st date anniversary!!! @joemanganiello 🌹🌹🌹#youarethebest #Itookthatgreatpicture😁 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

The hilarious Modern Family star shared this photo of husband Manganiello to celebrate three years together in June.

8. Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

This lovable couple hit their ninth anniversary earlier this year, so of course, Shepard posted this fresh throwback to celebrate.

7. Cardi B and Migos’s Offset

The “Bodak Yellow” chart-topper revealed her dazzling diamond ring in a photo announcing her engagement to the rapper just last month.

6. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The former Jo Bro announced his engagement to the Game of Thrones actress with the simple yet sweet caption, “She said yes.”

5. Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham

I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes-Leatham (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Back in March, the Arrow actor announced his engagement to boyfriend Leatham in an adorable post, this time captioned “I SAID YES!!! ”

4. Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak

Parsons celebrated his wedding to long-time partner Spiewak with an Instagram image, plus he gave a shout-out to his wedding planner and officiant.

3. Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley

"You only get married twice, once" 🌹🌹 I love you @pennbadgley A post shared by Domino Kirke (@dominokirke) on Jun 25, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

After the British singer and Gossip Girl actor married back in June, Kirke showed off her new husband in a charming solo shot.

2. Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on May 29, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

The Shameless star and creator of Mr. Robot wed at an intimate ceremony in N.Y.C. in May.

1. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

🐘🌾 #safari #masaimara #honeymoon A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Back in July, the actress and dancer shared a shot from her magical honeymoon with new hubby in Kenya.