Who Will Win Celebrity Do-Gooder? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

It's true that doing good makes you feel good, and these stars definitely live by that motto. The nominees for Celebrity Do-Gooder in this year's InStyle Social Media Awards have shown us their charitable spirits over and over again—and we're impressed by their major philanthropic efforts.

The five chosen nominees are supporters of a variety of causes, from organizations devoted to helping disadvantaged youth (like Allison Williams's work with Horizons National and Sophia Bush's fundraising efforts for Pencils of Promise) to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's fight against the neurodegenerative disorder Batten disease, Emma Watson's appointment as a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women and an advocate for HeForShe, and Eva Longoria's namesake foundation that aims to assist Latinas through education and entrepreneurship.

Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for Celebrity Do-Gooder, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for your favorite Celebrity Do-Gooder now! (And be sure to use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)