Bumble Bizz: Your Favorite Dating App Can Also Help You Score Your Dream Job

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 21, 2017 @ 10:45 am

We've all heard our fair share of aww-worthy dating app stories—but swiping is not just for finding love anymore.

Bumble is now taking on the professional world, matching you up with potential career contacts and, hey, maybe your new job, right at your fingertips. On Sundayeveryone's favorite women-first dating app launched Bumble Bizz, a networking function that allows you to swipe right or left through a virtual Rolodex of connections looking to network, mentor, or be mentored. Like the OG Bumble and Bumble BFF apps, Bizz connects users based on geographical location, so you can actually become ladies who lunch, if so desired.

"Moving into networking was always part of the larger vision for Bumble," Whitney Wolfe, Bumble CEO, told InStyle exclusively. "We wanted to help people connect across all important milestones in their life, whether that be love, friendship, or networking. Bizz is the last piece of the puzzle in making that vision a reality, and an experience we're sure our users will love." 

The company also recently launched a video series, "One Connection," featuring women at the top of their game—including InStyle's Laura Brown (video at top), Away's Steph Korey, and Drybar's Alli Webb—talking about the connections that helped catapult their careers. 

Bumble Bizz is available on the original app as an additional mode, a la Bumble BFF, and has already rolled out onto Apple devices in the US, Canada, France, UK, and Germany. Simply switch over to the Bizz mode, and from there, you can upload your digital resume and headshot, fill in your skills, and add recent clips of your work. The app is also equipped with a photo verification tool, which helps confirm that people are who they claim to be, because professional catfishing is the worst.

Once you've built up your network, you have the option to send a message, or to keep Bumbling (familiar territory for those who have dabbled with its dating mode). And who knows? Your match could be the missing link between you and your dream job.

Instagram or Snapchat? Instagram, Snapchat I don't understand. The only time I like Snapchat was when there was a koala filter on it, but that only lasted for a week. [MUSIC] [LAUGH] Sorry. [MUSIC] I see what you're doing, you're so free. Where do I see myself in ten years? Lying down. What do you listen to when you're working. Hip Hop, Hip Hop, Hip Hop, don't stop. [INAUDIBLE] would be like, Come on. [SOUND] and we'd just go [SOUND]. I've been in fashion for 24 years. I wanted to be in magazines since I was 9 years old, which was like 12 years ago now. Lately I've been getting into. Like a slow dress and white sneakers. So I'm dressing like Elaine from Seinfeld. What personality traits help me get ahead? Enthusiasm. I think there's actually nothing cooler, such uncooler than enthusiasm. And I also just think having a personality. You're not gonna get somewhere distinct without your personality. You're just not [LAUGH] This is funny. How does technology change my job, massively? You've 360 degrees of a way to tell a story now. So it's a great time to be greedy. I find my joy with people. I think it's vital to have a big network just to be alive and to have Especially for what I do. I'm a journalist, an editor, or a producer, whatever iteration it is. You need to be stimulated by people and things all the time, so you can't do that in a vacuum. You can't do that with two people around you. I just want everybody, everyone. I'm greedy, everybody's in. But I like to have people around. It's like food. They're delicious. The one connection that changed my professional life would be a friend of mine called Libby Callaway, who, when I moved to New York on September 4th, 2001. She was a fashion editor at the New York Post. She became my friend. She introduced me to other women in the media. They became my fast friends. They propelled me from that point. This store. If I could give advice to women, I don't No. I would just say trust yourself. Know that your personality is enough. Don't over think anything. I am excited to partner with bumble because women first. Like, this whole thing about women just having some control is an even more It's so fantastic and so intuitive, and so needed. And why didn't it happen before. And especially right now. Yeah. I just swipe right on everyone. I've got no standards. Yes I do.

