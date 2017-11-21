Bumble Bizz: Your Favorite Dating App Can Also Help You Score Your Dream Job

We've all heard our fair share of aww-worthy dating app stories—but swiping is not just for finding love anymore.

Bumble is now taking on the professional world, matching you up with potential career contacts and, hey, maybe your new job, right at your fingertips. On Sunday, everyone's favorite women-first dating app launched Bumble Bizz, a networking function that allows you to swipe right or left through a virtual Rolodex of connections looking to network, mentor, or be mentored. Like the OG Bumble and Bumble BFF apps, Bizz connects users based on geographical location, so you can actually become ladies who lunch, if so desired.

"Moving into networking was always part of the larger vision for Bumble," Whitney Wolfe, Bumble CEO, told InStyle exclusively. "We wanted to help people connect across all important milestones in their life, whether that be love, friendship, or networking. Bizz is the last piece of the puzzle in making that vision a reality, and an experience we're sure our users will love."

The company also recently launched a video series, "One Connection," featuring women at the top of their game—including InStyle's Laura Brown (video at top), Away's Steph Korey, and Drybar's Alli Webb—talking about the connections that helped catapult their careers.

VIDEO: Southern Grandparents On Online Dating

Bumble Bizz is available on the original app as an additional mode, a la Bumble BFF, and has already rolled out onto Apple devices in the US, Canada, France, UK, and Germany. Simply switch over to the Bizz mode, and from there, you can upload your digital resume and headshot, fill in your skills, and add recent clips of your work. The app is also equipped with a photo verification tool, which helps confirm that people are who they claim to be, because professional catfishing is the worst.

Once you've built up your network, you have the option to send a message, or to keep Bumbling (familiar territory for those who have dabbled with its dating mode). And who knows? Your match could be the missing link between you and your dream job.