11 Bloggers We Love to Follow on Snapchat

Michael Stewart/WireImage , Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic , Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Mariah Wellman
Dec 10, 2015 @ 1:00 pm

Top bloggers get to go to some of the most coveted events and shows, not just during fashion weeks and beauty conventions, but throughout the year. In order to better connect with their fans, many bloggers have joined Snapchat and started sharing facets of their lives, such as traveling, attending exclusive events, and behind-the-scenes looks at creating their sites. Check out these social media mavens and their very active Snapchat accounts below.

RELATED: Female Celebs Officially Dominated Instagram This Year

1 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Advertisement
2 of 11 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

3 of 11 Michael Stewart/WireImage

Advertisement
4 of 11 Victor Boyko/WireImage

Advertisement
5 of 11 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Advertisement
6 of 11 John Phillips/Getty Images

Advertisement
7 of 11 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Advertisement
8 of 11 Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic

Advertisement
9 of 11 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Advertisement
10 of 11 John Lamparski/WireImage

Advertisement
11 of 11 Kirstin Sinclair/FilmMagic

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!