The Best Emoji Apps to Download Stat  

kimkardashian/Instagram
Lindsay Dolak
Jul 17, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Where words fail, emojis prevail. That's the basic theme behind World Emoji Day (July 17) and, considering there is an emoji for just about everything, we couldn't agree more. Embarrassed? There's a monkey covering it's eyes for that! Window shopping? There's a smiley face with hearts for eyes for that! Seeing Star Trek? There's a Vulcan hand sign for that! The possibilities of emoji-use are seemingly endless.

But even the most detailed Apple emoji keyboard has its limitations, which is why a number of other emoji-based apps have been created to fill in the gaps. From celebrity-backed ventures to emojis you can add a personal touch to, there is no shortage of digital icon options. In honor of World Emoji Day, we waded through some of the expressive noise and found the top five emoji apps you need to download to bring your conversations to the *fire emoji* next level.

1 of 4

Kimoji

If you haven't jumped on the Kimoji ($2, itunes.apple.com) bandwagon yet, allow us to suggest you climb out from under that rock because you are missing out. The app, created by who other than Kim Kardashian West, features 500+ emojis relevant to her lifestyle. Think every facial expression she's ever made (yes, including her cry face), some appearances from Kanye and North, and other #onbrand items, like fancy cars and a booty (better than the peach you've been substituting!).

2 of 4

Bitmoji

If you're tired of pretending you resemble the basic boy and girl likenesses provided by the standard emoji keyboard, Bitmoji (free, itunes.apple.com) is the upgrade you need. The app allows you to literally create your emoji likeness, down to details like dimples, and then throws your you-moji into every imaginable situation...but actually. Bitmojis can say hi and bye approximately one million different ways, they can surf, they can drink, they can be hungover from drinking. If you have an emotion, there's a bitmoji for that.
 

3 of 4

Beaumoji

Beauty babes rejoice! L'Oreal recently released an entire line of beauty-related emojis, called Beaumoji (free, itunes.apple.com), to take your conversations from natural beauty to glamazon status. With 130 hair, makeup, and skin related emojis, beaumojis fill every single aesthetic need your texts might have. They even call out cult-classics like the Urban Decay Naked Palette and Maybelline Baby Lips. One might even call the emojis "on fleek."

4 of 4

Happy Noise

Calling all zen-seeking, meditation-loving, crystal worshipping cool girls! Happy Noise ($1, itunes.apple.com) is here to make your digital footprint, well, happy! Meant to be a remind of all the good things, Happy Noise emojis are here to help you create a more positive digital environment. The first series will include things like crystals of varying shapes and colors, spiritual icons like buddha, and wellness-related things like green juice and bushels of kale.

