Which Celebrity Is Always There For Fans? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

Instagram
InStyle Staff
Sep 09, 2015 @ 10:00 am

There's nothing we love more than a celebrity who is devoted to their followers, and the nominees for Always There For The Fans in this year's Social Media Awards have proven time and time again that they never let an admirer go unnoticed.

We've narrowed it down to five stars who never fail to acknowledge their diehard fans on Twitter and Instagram, and now it's time to pick your favorite—from musical superstars Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Lady Gaga, whose vast fandoms have their own names (Swifties, Selenators, and Little Monsters, respectively), to actresses Mindy Kaling and Sarah Jessica Parker. Each of these ladies is constantly meeting up with and giving social media shoutouts to their devotees, which is why we love them so much.

Keep scrolling to see why we chose each of the nominees for Always There For The Fans, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for Always There For The Fans now! (And be sure to use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)

1 of 5 Courtesy

Mindy Kaling

We were stoked when Hulu picked up The Mindy Project star’s show for another season. But many of her 4.35 million+ Twitter and 1.7 million+ Instagram followers knew the show was safe: When the show seemed doomed this spring, she posted enigmatic photos and videos that made it clear hope was not lost. And, judging by her fans’ responses, they got the message. 

Follow her:
Twitter: @mindykaling
Instagram: @mindykaling

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Selena Gomez

Following Selena Gomez is like eavesdropping on a personal conversation between a star and millions of her best friends. When a fan tweets at Selena, Selena is likely to reply back—if only to say “thanks” to as many as is humanly possible for somebody with 31.6 million+ Twitter and 40 million+ Instagram followers. 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @selenagomez
Instagram: @selenagomez

3 of 5 Courtesy

Lady Gaga

You don’t get to 49.6 million+ Twitter followers without really connecting with your fans. For the inimitable Ms. Gaga, it’s all about letting her guard down, and using her social feeds (she’s got another 9.7 million+ followers on Instagram) to show her army of little monsters that it’s okay to be yourself. Quite simply, when it comes to social media, nobody does this better. 

Follow her:
Twitter: @ladygaga
Instagram: @ladygaga

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Sarah Jessica Parker

The notorious SJP takes to Twitter to shout out her fans and show off shoes to her 723,000+ followers. On Instagram, it’s a day in the life of every SITC fan’s BFF, as she finishes jigsaw puzzles, waits for the subway, and hangs out with the effervescent Andy Cohen (no big!) 

Follow her: 
Twitter:@SJP
Instagram:@sarahjessicaparker

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Taylor Swift

The pop superstar uses her social media to make sure her fans get things first: From deets on her new single, to some pretty amazing behind-the-scenes clips from a video shoot. And in case you had any doubt that this girl has a sense of humor, we’d like to direct you to the time she retweeted the Buzzfeed story “27 Times Taylor Swift Failed So Hard She Almost Won” (#12: The time she posted an Instagram video that showed her botching a stunt during a video shoot).

Follow her:
Twitter: @taylorswift13
Instagram: @taylorswift

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!