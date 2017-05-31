5 Podcasts Cool Girls Are Currently Obsessed With 

If you would have told us ten years ago that we would be happily foregoing mix CDs for podcasts, we probably would have laughed in your face. We never thought our beloved top 40 compilations would be replaced by streamable talk radio, but alas, it looks like we were wrong! These days, there's a podcast for every interest under the sun. Whether you're listening to get a laugh while sitting in traffic, or to get caught up on current events while you get ready in the morning, there's something to satisfy everyone. Read on for our current favorites!

Watch: This New Podcast Sounds More Addictive Than Serial