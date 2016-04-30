5 Intriguing Interview Podcasts You Need to Download Now

Apr 30, 2016 @ 1:30 pm

Sure, with the invention of social media, online radio and podcasts, the pastime of listening to your favorite tunes or audio shows has changed—but we'd say for the better. Just think of all the amazing content and music being shared. And if you're into podcasts like we are, we've rounded up some savvy suggestions: specifically, five interview-based shows. The hosts know how to get their subjects to let down their guards and speak freely. The result? Episodes that are frank, funny and revealing.

How to be Amazing with Michael Ian Black

The acerbic comedian invites notables from chef Tom Colicchio to journalist Naomi Klein to talk to him about their path to success and what they’ve learned along the way. But don't worry about the show getting too serious—Black manages to keep the mood light with his sharp humor. http://howtobeamazingshow.com

 

 

 
WTF with Marc Maron

Maron started out interviewing comedians about comedy, but his show has grown far beyond those boundaries in recent years— everyone from President Obama to Paul Thomas Anderson to Dave Grohl has stopped by Maron’s garage to record an episode. And somehow the comedian gets an unfiltered version of each of them. The thing that makes this podcast special is that you can discover new talent and voices—the episodes featuring lesser known comedians or artists often end up the true gems. http://www.wtfpod.com

The Dinner Party Download

Hosts Rico Gagliano and Brendan Frances Newnam offer weekly episodes featuring everything you need to make conversation at your next social gathering: an icebreaker joke, a historically-inspired cocktail recipe, the perfect playlist curated, and more. The main course is always a compelling interview—Viola Davis,  Brie Larson and Jason Segel have all been featured recently in the centerpiece slot. http://www.dinnerpartydownload.org

Fresh Air with Terry Gross

There’s a reason veteran radio journalist Terry Gross has such a dedicated following. She can talk to any subject—from artist Questlove to statistician Nate Silver to writer Rebecca Traister—with intelligence, curiosity and warmth. At this point, guests likely go on the show expecting to reveal something intensely personal. The show’s topics shift from politics to entertainment to culture pretty effortlessly. And with a runtime under an hour, Fresh Air makes the perfect commute listen. http://www.npr.org/programs/fresh-air/

Death, Sex & Money with Anna Sale

Our newest obsession. Host Anna Sale interviews both real listeners and special guests to talk about, well, death, sex and money—but everything that lives in the spaces between too. The power of the story and the value of the discussion always wins in this podcast. There’s an intimacy to both Sale’s questions and the rapport she creates with whomever she’s talking to. http://www.wnyc.org/shows/deathsexmoney/

 

