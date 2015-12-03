15 Stars We Love to Follow on Snapchat

via Getty Images
Hunting down your favorite celebs on Snapchat has just gotten easier. The social media platform has matched the verified accounts of Twitter and Facebook by adding “Official Stories” with emojis beside the name of popular accounts. This new feature allows fans to know they’re following the real deal. Scroll down to see if you’re following our favorite stars on Snapchat.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement