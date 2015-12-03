15 Stars We Love to Follow on Snapchat

via Getty Images
Mariah Wellman
Dec 03, 2015 @ 6:30 pm

Hunting down your favorite celebs on Snapchat has just gotten easier. The social media platform has matched the verified accounts of Twitter and Facebook by adding “Official Stories” with emojis beside the name of popular accounts. This new feature allows fans to know they’re following the real deal. Scroll down to see if you’re following our favorite stars on Snapchat.

1 of 15 Barry King

Meghan Trainor: @Mtrainor22

Advertisement
2 of 15 Al Pereira

Justin Bieber: @Rickthesizzler

3 of 15 Bennett Raglin

Bea Miller: @aebrellim

Advertisement
4 of 15 Taylor Hill

Austin Mahone: @YungMahone

Advertisement
5 of 15 Sonia Moskowitz

Kylie Jenner: @Kylizzlemynizzl

Advertisement
6 of 15 Sonia Recchia

Shawn Mendes: @Shawnmendes1

Advertisement
7 of 15 Brian Rasic

Little Mix: @Littlemix_offic

Advertisement
8 of 15 Kevin Mazur

Ed Sheeran: @Teddysdaytoday

Advertisement
9 of 15 ChinaFotoPress

Blake Lively: @Livelybk

Advertisement
10 of 15 Grant Lamos IV

Joe Jonas: @Joseadam

Advertisement
11 of 15 Kevin Mazur

Ariana Grande: @Moonlightbae

Advertisement
12 of 15 David Livingston

Ashley Benson: @Benzo33

Advertisement
13 of 15 Jeff Kravitz

Shay Mitchell: @Shaymitch

Advertisement
14 of 15 Victor Boyko

Rihanna: @Rihanna

Advertisement
15 of 15 Jim Spellman

Hailee Steinfeld: @Haiz

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!