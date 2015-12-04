Most people never see models off the runway and outside the pages of magazines, so they’re used to seeing perfection—unless they’re following them on Snapchat. Many models use the platform to share their life, basically unfiltered, with fans all over the world. To take an unedited look into a top model's life, check out a list of our favorite Snapchat accounts below.

VIDEO: 14 Models We Love to Follow on Snapchat