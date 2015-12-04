14 Models We Love to Follow on Snapchat

Mariah Wellman
Dec 04, 2015 @ 6:30 pm

Most people never see models off the runway and outside the pages of magazines, so they’re used to seeing perfection—unless they’re following them on Snapchat. Many models use the platform to share their life, basically unfiltered, with fans all over the world. To take an unedited look into a top model's life, check out a list of our favorite Snapchat accounts below.

VIDEO: 14 Models We Love to Follow on Snapchat

Devon Windsor: @DevWindsor

Joan Smalls: @Joan_Smalls

Kelly Gale: @KellyBellyBoom1

Edie Campbell: @Ediecampbell

Hailey Baldwin: @Haileybisboring

Josephine Skriver: @Jojoskriver

Sara Sampaio: @Sarasampaio

Chriselle Lim: @Chrisellelim

Irina Djuranovic: @Eirenedj

Taylor Hill: @Taylor_hill

Kendall Jenner: @Kendalljenner

Gigi Hadid: @Doublegiforce

Bella Hadid: @Babybels777

Greta Varlese: @Gretavarlese

