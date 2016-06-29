Shark Week Gets the Big Screen Treatment with Blake Lively's The Shallows

Discovery’s Shark Week is back! It’s one the biggest television events of the summer, currently airing this week until Sunday, July 3. Tune in as marine biologists and shark fin-atics explore the infamous sea creature behind the bite. Not enough shark drama for you? Perhaps a silver screen thriller will do the trick: You’re about to get another dose of underwater madness with Blake Lively’s shark-centric latest film, The Shallows.

The thriller—in theaters now—centers on medical student Nancy Adams (Lively), who retreats to a secluded beach to recover from the loss of her mother. Despite knowing the dangers of surfing alone, Nancy decides to hit the waves when suddenly a great white shark attacks and forces her to swim to a giant rock for safety. Injured and stranded, she fights for her life as the predator circles her only 200 yards from shore.

Ahead of the premiere, Lively took to Instagram to share all of her real-life shark encounters. Check them out below.

Lively gets up close and personal with a great white shark:

Exhibit B. A BETTER pic I took on my iPhone! No zoom!!! This great white beauty is one of the largest females around! @mikerutzen and conservation team encouraging her to come out and play so they could study, track and ultimately PROTECT her and all her friends. What a life changing experience. Eye opening. 😍😍😍 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 17, 2016 at 11:06am PDT

She finds time for a wetsuit workout while aboard a boat:

Exhibit A. Said "tourist". Diving with 3 majestic great white sharks alongside the incredible conservationist and advocate @mikerutzen in 2011 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 17, 2016 at 10:53am PDT

The actress helps bring awareness to shark protection by sharing artwork:

Lively preps for the premiere of The Shallows:

Premiere essentials (this is our "we have no idea you're taking our picture" face) 😁😜☺️ A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jun 22, 2016 at 3:22pm PDT

Though in her latest film she fights against the dangers of sharks, Lively shows her strong support for the ocean dwellers in real life.

The Shallows premiered on June 24th and is airing in theaters now!