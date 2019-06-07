Celebrity Facialist Shani Darden Opens Her First Flagship Studio in Beverly Hills

Image zoom Michael Clifford

Shani Darden is known for being the go-to skin guru to A-listers in Hollywood. Her famous clientele includes Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell, Kelly Rowland, January Jones, Lea Michelle, and so many more. She has worked her magic out of her guest house for years, but that has all changed with the opening of her new, tranquil flagship studio in Beverly Hills.

Darden celebrated the launch of the Shani Darden Skin Care Studio on Thursday, June 6 in Beverly Hills with co-hosts Jessica Alba and InStyle’s Laura Brown, as well as many of her famous fans.

“It was just time,” Darden said about her new spot. She described the space as “light and airy,” noting that she needed it to encapsulate her personality. Designed by interior designer Jake Arnold, Darden’s beautiful space offers three treatment rooms and an LED bed. Clients can choose from Darden’s signature facial, The Custom, which caters to each person’s individual skin concerns, or The Honest Facial, an all-natural skin experience featuring Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty.

January Jones, one of Shani's many A-list clients, was in attendance to support the famous esthetician. Jones' beautiful skin is due to careful maintenance, including products like iS Clinical, which Darden introduced her to, and Darden's famous Retinol Reform Serum. "I've been using [it] for years. It's my favorite thing," she said when asked about her go-to products.