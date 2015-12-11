Serial Is Back, Plus 5 Other Podcasts You Need to Binge-Listen to This Weekend

It's been nearly a year since we were wholly immersed in the story of Adnan Syed and Hae Min Lee in season one of Serial, NPR's critically-acclaimed podcast hosted by journalist Sarah Koenig (and memorably sponsored by MailChimp). Now, the highly addictive series is back for round two. But this time, the subject matter is decidedly higher-profile. It involves U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, the soldier who was held captive for five years by the Taliban from June 2009 to his release in May 2014. While the case has already received its fair share of international attention (the circumstances of his capture have been widely debated), we anticipate Koenig will augment it with her trademark dramatism. Find out for yourself this weekend: Episode One is already out and, assuming you burn through it, here are five other podcasts you should download too.