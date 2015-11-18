See Willow Shields's Exclusive Premiere Diary for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2

Willow Shields has been playing the role of Primrose Everdeen in The Hunger Games series since she was just 10 years old. So it was a big deal for the now 15-year-old star to hit the red carpet (in Naeem Khan) at last night's Los Angeles premiere for the final film, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2. "It was very bittersweet," Shields told InStyle when we caught up with her earlier today. "There was so much excitement and we were really lucky to have so many fans there with us for the final premiere—because, really, this was for them."

But it was also a major moment for the cast. "Almost everyone was there, and we were all so excited to be there for the film," said Shields. She ran into her co-star and onscreen big sis, Jennifer Lawrence, on the red carpet—but the two didn't have a chance to chat for long. "I love seeing her at every event, because she's the sweetest thing," said Shields. "I saw her briefly on the carpet but we were both freezing cold, so we ran inside together!"

For Shields, the highlight of the night took place before she event took her seat. "We did a presentation at the beginning where the cast goes on stage and we get to share a moment with the fans," she said. "It doesn't happen very often that you get to go on stage and express your gratitude towards the fans, so to thank them that way was very thrilling."

Shields offered InStyle a behind-the-scenes look at her day before hitting the premiere, and of course we just had to know every detail that went into her primping process. Scroll down to read her exclusive diary.