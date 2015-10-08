See the Peanuts Characters in Prada, Maison Margiela, and More 

This story first appeared in the November issue of InStyle, on newsstands on October 16.

Sharon Clott Kanter
Oct 08, 2015 @ 2:30 pm

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang are getting ready to hit the big screen in The Peanuts Movie, out November 6. To prep the leading ladies for their big première, InStyle fashion director Melissa Rubini styled Peppermint Patty, Lucy Van Pelt, and Sally Brown in red-carpet-ready fall looks from the collections of Prada, Giambattista Valli, and Maison Margiela. But these girls deserve more than just one gorgeous look! That's why Rubini also turned to the glitzy Prada fall collection to give them an extra option. Scroll down to see this adorable cartoon fashion show. 

1 of 6 Courtesy

Patricia “Peppermint Patty” Reichardt in Prada

“Ever the tomboy, Miss PP would feel most comfortable in pants, which is why Prada’s two-piece suits her perfectly,” says Rubini. In true Patty fashion, she kept on her signature Birkenstocks but upgraded them in metallic gold. 

2 of 6 Courtesy

Patricia “Peppermint Patty” Reichardt in Prada

3 of 6 Courtesy

Lucy van Pelt in Maison Margiela

This psychiatric-booth operator required a strong look to match her #girlboss personality. Rubini turned to the avant-garde Maison Margiela, now designed by John Galliano. “Not only does Lucy show her forward thinking with this number,” says Rubini, “but she can also keep her 5¢ fees in those pockets.”

4 of 6 Courtesy

Lucy van Pelt in Prada

5 of 6 Courtesy

Sally Brown in Giambattista Valli

“Sally is the type of girl who would jump up and show off her outfit,” says Peanuts director Steve Martino. So Rubini picked out an ensemble worth flaunting: this confection by Giambattista Valli. “A stunning dress can make anyone giddy, even a cartoon character,” says Rubini.

6 of 6 Courtesy

Sally Brown in Prada

