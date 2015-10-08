See the Peanuts Characters in Prada, Maison Margiela, and More 

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang are getting ready to hit the big screen in The Peanuts Movie, out November 6. To prep the leading ladies for their big première, InStyle fashion director Melissa Rubini styled Peppermint Patty, Lucy Van Pelt, and Sally Brown in red-carpet-ready fall looks from the collections of Prada, Giambattista Valli, and Maison Margiela. But these girls deserve more than just one gorgeous look! That's why Rubini also turned to the glitzy Prada fall collection to give them an extra option. Scroll down to see this adorable cartoon fashion show.