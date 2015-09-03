Who Will Win Rookie of the Year? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

The nominees for Rookie of the Year may be new to social media, but they're already pros. Since joining popular platforms like Twitter and Instagram, they've made a big impact. Whether they're sharing photos of their pups (like Betty White and Marc Jacobs), making us laugh with their witty captions (lookin' at you Anne Hathaway and Ryan Reynolds), or sharing behind-the-scenes photos (à la Melissa McCarthy), these social media savvy stars are quickly rising to the top of the digital game, and that's why they're this year's nominees.

The polls are open! Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for Rookie of The Year, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for Rookie of the Year now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)