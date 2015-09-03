Who Will Win Rookie of the Year? Vote Now in InStyle's Social Media Awards

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
Sep 03, 2015 @ 10:00 am

The nominees for Rookie of the Year may be new to social media, but they're already pros. Since joining popular platforms like Twitter and Instagram, they've made a big impact. Whether they're sharing photos of their pups (like Betty White and Marc Jacobs), making us laugh with their witty captions (lookin' at you Anne Hathaway and Ryan Reynolds), or sharing behind-the-scenes photos (à la Melissa McCarthy), these social media savvy stars are quickly rising to the top of the digital game, and that's why they're this year's nominees.

The polls are open! Keep scrolling to see why we love each of the nominees for Rookie of The Year, then visit InStyle's SMAs hub and cast your vote for Rookie of the Year now! (And use #InStyleSMA when you share your pick.)

1 of 5 Courtesy

Anne Hathaway

Welcome to Instagram, Anne! Our September cover girl’s first post ever: A video of her talking directly to the camera before soaking herself for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Like many of her 800,000+ followers, we smiled, double-tapped, and have since followed her every post about pushing for equal rights, her love of animals, and the occasional unguarded selfie.

Follow her: 
Instagram: @annehathaway

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Betty White

Seems you can teach a Golden girl new tricks. The talented Ms. White is an old pro at Twitter (where her 1.2 million followers turn for updates on her projects), but it wasn’t until June that she dove headfirst into Instagram, sending her 215,000+ followers shots of her hanging out with friends (both human and canine), snapping selfies, and generally adding a much-needed smile to our days.  

Follow her: 
Twitter: @BettyMWhite
Instagram: @BettyMWhite

3 of 5 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs’s Instagram (which has only been going since spring) looks a lot like your best friend’s, filling his 260,000+ followers’ feeds with shots of him laying in bed, eating food, hitting the gym, and going to parties. Of course, his also features an absolutely fabulous parade of A-listers (from Miley to Cher to Miss Piggy), photo shoot set shots, and one insanely adorable dog.

Follow him: 
Twitter: @themarcjacobs
Instagram: @themarcjacobs

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Melissa McCarthy

The soon-to-be Ghostbuster joined Twitter and Instagram this year, and if her stream of smiles and red carpet selfies with folks like Spy costar Jason Statham are any indication, this girl is having the time of her life. And is it just us, or did no one walking by her in that Eiffel Tower shot have any idea that they were in the presence of a comedy queen? 

Follow her: 
Twitter: @melissamccarthy
Instagram: @melissamccarthy

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Ryan Reynolds

The biggest surprise from the Deadpool star’s social? Just how darn funny he is IRL. While his Instagram is filled with fun shots of fans and animals alike, his Twitter is a Seinfeld-grade stream of one-liners that ask the tough questions of his 575,000+ followers, such as whether the ocean is, in fact, full of sharks huddled underwater watching Human Week. 

Follow him:
Twitter: @vancityreynolds
Instagram: @vancityreynolds

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!