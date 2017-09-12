Quiz: Which Riverdale Character Are You?

When we think back to school, many pop culture classics come to mind. From The Breakfast Club and Clueless to Gossip Girl and The O.C., our hearts know no bounds when it comes to idolizing the coolest teens ever to hit our screens. Of course, it's not easy to earn a top spot among our all-time favorite high school dramas—but Riverdale snuck up on us and did just that.

The hit CW series, which is based on the Archie comic books, first captured our attention when it premiered earlier this year. The show's dark undertones and sense of mystery added a fresh touch to the high school genre, giving us Pretty Little Liars vibes with a sleeker look and captivating story. The characters have depth, and they're downright charming. They're the high school kids that we'd want to be—or be friends with, at least—in today's world. And that says it all.

If you're a Riverdale fan like us, take the quiz below to find out which character you relate to most. If you're not caught up but want to see what all the fuss is about, have no fear: You can binge-watch the entire first season on Netflix now. And then you can take our quiz to find out whether you're more of a Betty or Veronica.